Top 10 finalists of "T-Challenge" have been determined. International with ideas on XR in the customer experience

The T-Challenge, organized by T-Labs and T-Mobile U.S., struck a chord with hundreds of applicants who submitted their ideas for augmented reality in the customer experience. The spectrum ranged from virtual shop, product and service experiences to avatars and technologies and platforms that improve XR access. The teams came from a total of 46 countries, for example from the USA, France, India, China, Canada and of course Germany. In the "Solution Stream", the jury has awarded two tenth places, so that eleven finalists are now in the running for the first places.

Finalists now enter the second phase of the Challenge

The finalists now have time until 22 May to further elaborate their ideas. In the "Solution Development" category, the idea is to be presented as a Minimum Viable Product. In "Concept and Design Creation", a tangible prototype is required.

On 1 June 2022, all finalists are invited to present their solutions to the grand jury at Telekom's headquarters in Bonn and show them in the accompanying exhibition.

Prize money of up to 150,000 euros awaits the winners. Selected winning solutions also have the chance to be shown in selected Telekom shops in Germany, Europe and the USA.

In October 2021, T-Labs, the research and development unit of Deutsche Telekom, together with T-Mobile U.S., announced the second T-Challenge . The challenge is looking for creative ideas on how XR technologies can be used to improve the customer experience - in the shop or at the customer's home.

Interested parties can find all information about the T-Challenge at www.telekom-challenge.com .



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