Mom, can men become chancellor, too?

Telekom has a long tradition of valuing people's differences and being a vocal advocate of diversity and against discrimination. Some 30 years ago, the Telekom Board of Management adopted the concept for the advancement of women. Today, our Diversity Policy commits us to promoting full equality of opportunity and specifically counteracting discrimination - within our company and beyond. Read more about what we have achieved along the way, where we stand today and what we have planned in our new special topic in the Corporate Responsibility Report .