Telekom and Robbie Williams: „Angels" featuring Beethoven

World star Robbie Williams presents new version of "Angels“

New song arrangement supported by Telekom Beethoven AI

Exclusive preview and talk on February 28 at Mobile World Congress; stream available at 1:30 p.m. on telekom.com

With his song "Angels“ Robbie Williams ascended to pop Olympus in 1997. 25 years later a new unique version is revealed in cooperation with Telekom and accompanied by Ludwig van Beethoven.

For the project Telekom has used an Artificial Intelligence which already completed Beethovens‘s 10th symphony in 2021. This way, a new version of the song by Beethoven and "Angels“ co-writers Robbie Williams and Guy Chambers could be arranged. The song also includes parts of "Mondscheinsonate." The result can be heard for the first time on February 28 at Mobile World Congress as part of the Telekom Highlight Sessions. The pre-listening at 1.30 p.m. will be followed by a talk with both Robbie Williams and Guy Chambers on telekom.com.

Williams looks forward to preview on Feb. 28

"Angels” obviously has a very special place in my heart” Robbie Williams says. "I'm looking forward to the preview of this interesting version on February 28th at Mobile World Congress. For me, it’s fascinating how much technology is now enabling art."

For Claudia Nemat, Member of the Board of Management for Technology and Innovation at Deutsche Telekom, the AI version of "Angels" is an important signal: "As Telekom, we are driving digitization forward. For us, this also means consciously focusing on the potential and opportunities offered by technology. And also creating new solutions in creative processes. That's why we're particularly excited to explore the possibilities of AI and creativity together with Robbie Williams on one of the best songs in pop history. We're excited to offer a preview of it on February 28.

Exciting panel discussion at MWC

Robbie Williams and AI Beethoven? Admittedly: That sounds like an unusual combination that also opens up questions about the potential of AI for art.

Questions that will be answered at the pre-listening event on February 28 1:30 p.m. at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. During the talk between Robbie Williams, Guy Chambers, Matthias Röder (project manager) and Claudia Nemat, the details of the project as well as the role of AI for creative processes will be highlighted.

Visit us - in Barcelona or on the web.

Experience our products and services live. From February 28 to March 03, 2022, you will find Deutsche Telekom in Hall 3 at Booth 3M31. We look forward to seeing you there.

We have adopted extensive hygiene measures at our stand to protect visitors and employees. We will be making our appearance in Barcelona hybrid. All events will be streamed live. The main content of our exhibits will also be available online.

Stage program and events: mwc.telekom.com/

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