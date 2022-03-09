Gottfried Ludewig appointed Senior Vice President and will lead Healthcare division at T-Systems

Dr. Gottfried Ludewig (39), previously Head of the Department of Healthcare Digitalization at the German Federal Ministry of Health, is joining T-Systems International, a Telekom subsidiary, after his parental leave ends in March 2022. As Senior Vice President T-Systems Health Industry, he will assume overall leadership responsibility for T-Systems’ healthcare division and drive the company’s development of the healthcare market. He is also responsible for strategic partnerships to expand the business. He will report directly to Adel Al-Saleh, member of the Deutsche Telekom Board of Management and CEO of T-Systems. Udo Lingen and Wilfried Bauer complete the management team, together with Ludewig. As head of sales for the division, Lingen is responsible for all health customer relations. Bauer is responsible for portfolio strategy and product development.

"With his extensive experience in the field of digitalization and his successful project management activities within the healthcare sector, Gottfried Ludewig will bring real drive to our strategic development and successful positioning of T-Systems," says Adel Al-Saleh. "He will take over the leadership of a powerful team with over 700 highly experienced experts. The healthcare industry is one of T-Systems' focus areas. I am very much looking forward to working with him."

Market leader in healthcare-sector digitalization

The appointment of Gottfried Ludewig as head of the healthcare division reinforces T-Systems' ambition to become the market leader in healthcare digitalization. Following an extensive transformation, T-Systems is now a focused IT services company. Growth areas are advisory, digital services, cloud services and security. The company focuses on vertical markets in four selected industries as part of its long-term strategy.

T-Systems brings industrial expertise to the digitalization of the automotive, healthcare and public transport industries, as well as the public sector. The Telekom subsidiary is striving for market leadership across these four areas. In Germany, for example, the digital service provider has been the leader in the automotive industry for over ten years.

T-Systems serves health customers all over the world

In the health market, for example, T-Systems serves customers all over the world in the area of hospital information systems (HIS). In 250 German hospitals, T-Systems brings digital health data securely to the patient's bedside via doctors' iPads using Telekom's own iMedOne system.

On a European level, T-Systems has set an example as co-developer of the technical infrastructure for the EU Covid certificate. A T-Systems solution also supports the verification of the authenticity of digital Covid certificates For the World Health Organisation (WHO). The company is also a favoured IT service provider for health insurance companies such as Barmer, DAK and GKV-Informatik.

Ludewig brings many years of experience

Gottfried Ludewig, who holds a doctorate in economics, looks back on many years of experience in the health industry. At the Federal Ministry of Health, he was responsible, among other things, for the introduction of the digital vaccination card (CovPass app) and for the Corona-Warn-App (CWA). Ludewig also played a key role in promoting the introduction of the electronic patient file (ePA) and the establishment of a research data centre (FDZ).

Ludewig had dedicated himself to the health sector early on in his political career. From 2011 until his appointment to the Federal Ministry in 2018, he was a member of the Berlin House of Representatives, deputy parliamentary group leader and health policy spokesman. He completed his doctoral thesis in 2013 on framework conditions for the health insurance market. In parallel, he gained entrepreneurial practice as a senior consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Telekom at the DMEA (26th-28th April)

Telekom will also present its solutions for the healthcare system at the DMEA (26th-28th April) in Berlin in Hall 3.2, Stand A-104. At Europe's most important trade fair for digital healthcare, the Group will present, among other things, the further developed hospital information system iMedOne, patient portals, cloud services and security solutions.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance

About T-Systems: T-Systems company profile