Telekom realigns social media

Deutsche Telekom is realigning its social media activities. In addition to the strategic advancement of communication on the social web, its aim is to communicate in an even more agile, efficient, and consistent way. The objective is: Deutsche Telekom speaks to its customers with one voice and places their needs even more at the center of its communications. It assumes responsibility for society, the environment, and its business. And it inspires and convinces its customers with quality and innovations. The company wants to communicate all this even more clearly - through transparent and unambiguous communication with a common basis.

With new channels and touchpoints through which people interact with companies, the complexity of content playout is increasing. Brand, marketing, and corporate communications work closely and comprehensively hand in hand here. An enhanced editorial system is intended to provide a better overview. In addition, the social media team wants to introduce a more closely integrated content management system. In this way, communication on the social networks will be even more agile, efficient, and targeted in the future.

Another focus is on content development and data-based evaluation and optimization. The new approach is associated with clear expectations for the effectiveness of future social media communication. The more intensive exchange between the respective social teams should measurably increase the success of communication.

Deutsche Telekom will focus its communications even more strongly on the needs of its customers. Topics such as participation in digital life, sustainable action and social cohesion will be communicated in a targeted manner on social networks. It also wants to inspire people with its network quality as well as innovative products and the best service.

To this end, the company is bringing Elbkind Reply onto its social media team. The new lead agency from Hamburg will provide conceptual and communications support for the unified approach. Telekom will continue to work with its established agency network in the respective specialist areas. Together with its social media partners and the media specialists from Mindshare and emetriq, Telekom will provide the necessary communicative power.

About Deutsche Telekom : Deutsche Telekom Group profile