Call a Bike: New DB bikes offer more convenience with fast wireless technology

Fotoshow The bikes from Call a Bike, Deutsche Bahn's bikesharing service, are off to a retreaded start to the cycling season. Telekom's LTE-M technology, optimized for the Internet of Things (IoT), is being used for the first time in the new electronic bike locks. Thanks to this fast wireless connection, users can locate the bikes precisely and check them out or lock them in seconds: With the new Call a Bike app, users scan the QR code on the bike, confirm the booking on their smartphone and the lock opens immediately.

Jürgen Gudd, Chairman of DB Connect: "With our bikes from Call a Bike, people in 80 cities and municipalities can get around flexibly, quickly and climate-neutrally in their daily lives. Rail travelers can seamlessly continue their journey with the bikes straight away from the station. The new rental bikes complement public transport and thus fulfill the desire of many people to be mobile cheaply and without their own car."

Hagen Rickmann, Managing Director Business Customers at Telekom Deutschland GmbH: "Call a Bike is a prime example of how cutting-edge technology can positively influence and sustainably change mobility in the city. Reliable, standardized connectivity like LTE-M is the basis for green innovation, to the benefit of our customers, partners and our society."

The high-speed network connection is stable even in densely built-up areas and requires little energy. This makes the upgraded bikes even more sustainable, as the batteries in the locks no longer need to be recharged as often. Instead, solar cells on the front basket supply the bikes' electronics with solar energy. Since the baskets are front-mounted, users always have their luggage in view. Also new are green and red LEDs on the lock. They signal to users from a distance whether a bike is available. They also indicate during the ride whether the bike can be returned to the current location.

About Call a Bike

With around 20 years of experience in bike sharing, DB's Call a Bike offers a practical supplement to public transport and sustainable connecting mobility for travelers. The bikes stand for the highest quality and riding comfort. Conveniently and quickly rented via app, they are available in over 80 cities and municipalities. Call a Bike also includes the StadtRAD Hamburg, RegioRadStuttgart and StadtRAD Lüneburg systems, which are operated on behalf of local authorities.

Further information on the Call a Bike retread can be found on the website .

Contact Deutsche Bahn AG:

Steffen Rutsch

Leiter Kommunikation

DB Regio

Tel. +49 (0) 30 297-61939

presse@deutschebahn.com .



About Deutsche Telekom : Deutsche Telekom Group profile