T-Systems: New Sales Director in Germany

Laura Vantellini (42) will take over as Senior Vice President Sales Germany at T-Systems in Germany on May 1, 2022. In her new role, she will report to Urs M. Krämer, who had just joined T-Systems as Managing Director Commercial in January 2022.

Laura Vantellini joins from software company Adobe, bringing two decades of experience in sales, alliance management and account management. At Adobe, she was most recently a senior executive responsible for strategic alliances with Accenture. Prior to that, she held various leadership positions, including Head of Digital Business and Technology Sales in the DACH region at IT services company Cognizant. She started her career in the advertising industry as an Account Executive at Saatchi & Saatchi.

"T-Systems is taking the next step in our transformation: We are pivoting to growth. We want to inspire our clients with the new T-Systems and create individual customer experiences. Laura is the perfect fit to achieve this," said Urs M. Krämer. "She is very familiar with our customer base and deeply grounded in the IT market. I am very much looking forward to working with her."

"I am highly motivated supporting T-Systems in such an important phase of transformation. I will work with the team to further expand our leadership position in Germany and contribute to the company's growth," said Laura Vantellini.

Following wide-ranging transformation as part of the Deutsche Telekom Group, T-Systems is now a pure IT services company for multi-cloud and digital solutions. The company is the market leader in Germany and the DACH region and serves large enterprises at strategic locations worldwide. The long-term strategy is to focus the company on growth areas in the information technology market: Advisory, Cloud, Digitalization and Security. T-Systems is expected to grow strongly in these areas. More than half of total revenue already comes from these growth areas. Laura Vantellini's main task in her new role is to further increase this share with clients from Germany.

Laura Vantellini comes from Milan. After studying in Italy and New Zealand, she moved to Germany almost 20 years ago. An enthusiastic scuba diver, she is married and now lives in Frankfurt Main with four children.

About Deutsche Telekom : Deutsche Telekom Group profile

About T-Systems : Company profile