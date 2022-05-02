Connect readers' poll 2022: Deutsche Telekom networks top of the list

Once a year, connect readers rate networks, services and manufacturers. Over 35,000 readers voted in the spring of 2022 and chose their favorites. Deutsche Telekom took first place four times in the connect readers' poll: it won the categories of mobile network operator, network operator prepaid cards, fixed-network provider and IPTV services.

First place as mobile network operator

The demands placed on Deutsche Telekom's mobile network by its more than 53 million Deutsche Telekom customers are increasing year by year. Last year alone, they transported more than 1.8 billion gigabytes via Deutsche Telekom's mobile network. The data volume in mobile communications is growing rapidly. Telekom expects double-digit annual growth rates until 2030.

First place in the connect readers' poll rewards the company's efforts to be the leader in Germany with its own mobile network. One example of this is the current status of the 5G network roll-out: More than 91 percent of people in Germany can already use Telekom's new 5G mobile network. More than 64,000 antennas are currently in operation. In more than 200 cities, 5G is available on the ultra-fast 3.6 GHz frequency band. In addition, Telekom is also continuing to expand the LTE network and currently covers 99 percent of people in Germany.

Number one among network operator prepaid cards

Those looking for full cost control without a contract commitment will also find the best offers at Telekom. The readers of connect are certain of this. The company's prepaid offers landed in the top spot again this year. MagentaMobil Prepaid means quality without a contract commitment with full cost control. Data can be downloaded at up to 300 Mbit/s via LTE and transmitted to the network at up to 50 Mbit/s. The 5G option gives users the option of using a mobile phone. The 5G option adds a speed turbo on top.

Number one among fixed-network providers

The massive investments in parallel fiber-optic expansion in rural areas and cities are paying off for people in Germany. This was once again rewarded by connect readers in their vote. Telekom already offers by far the largest fiber-optic network in Germany. The fiber-optic infrastructure in this country covers more than 650,000 kilometers. Today, more than 3 million households in Germany can already book an FTTH connection from Telekom with bandwidths of up to 1 Gbit/s. By the end of 2024, Telekom aims to enable more than ten million households to have an FTTH connection.

Telekom therefore invests several billion euros in network expansion every year and builds out around 2,000 new housing developments with fiber optics in Germany every year. The goal is for all households in Germany to be able to get an FTTH connection by 2030. A large part of this will come from Telekom. But the competition must also play its part.

However, fast connections are also available in places where the optical fiber does not yet run directly to the home. More than 26 million households can book a Deutsche Telekom rate with up to 250 Mbit/s. In Germany, the company also supplies more than 34 million households and companies with bandwidths of up to 100 Mbit/s for downloads via vectoring.

Number one among IPTV providers

MagentaTV stands for simplicity and great entertainment. The readers of connect agree. Telekom's TV offering bundles traditional TV, series and movies in the Megathek as well as streaming services such as Disney+, Netflix and RTL+ Premium on a single platform. The TV offering also includes attractive rates that are tailored to individual needs. MagentaTV thus makes good entertainment even more easily accessible. In addition, functions such as timeshift, restart, and 7-day replay offer unique convenience.

First place for congstar among mobile providers

In the "mobile providers" category, connect readers voted congstar - Telekom's second brand - into first place. This is the eleventh time in a row that congstar has topped the winners' podium. The congstar team has been delighting price-conscious customers with the right offers for their mobile lifestyle for around 15 years. The focus is always on flexibility and full cost control. Currently, more than 5 million customers throughout Germany use congstar products and rates - and the number is growing every day. The mobile rates from congstar ideally complement Telekom's product world and are an important part of the multi-brand strategy.

You can find the results in detail in issue 6/2022 of connect.

About Deutsche Telekom : Deutsche Telekom Group profile