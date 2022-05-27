Telekom continues Ukraine aid: New prepaid tariff for refugees

Deutsche Telekom is continuing its aid measures for Ukrainian refugees: to enable them to stay in touch with their families and friends back home, Telekom Deutschland is offering them a low-cost prepaid plan from June 10. The new MagentaMobil Prepaid Ukraine rate gradually replaces the SIM cards previously provided as emergency aid - their use was and is limited until June 30. All users of the previous SIM cards will be notified of the offer to switch to the new rate by SMS from mid-June. The switch can be made online; a visit to the store is not necessary for this. Customers can take their existing phone number with them to the new prepaid rate and use their prepaid card free of charge for the first 4 weeks. The transfer process is scheduled to be completed by the end of August.

New customers residing in Ukraine can take out MagentaMobil Prepaid Ukraine for EUR 9.95 per 4 weeks in 560 Telekom stores and Telekom partner agencies from June 10. The new customers can use the included starting credit of €10 for the first 4 weeks; the second 4 weeks are free of charge. The package includes a flat rate to all German networks and 10 GB of data volume that can be used in Germany and Europe. At the start, MagentaMobil Prepaid Ukraine offers a one-time 100 GB free data volume. The package also includes 300 free minutes to Ukraine for every 4 weeks. Once these have been used up, outgoing calls to Ukraine are billed at a special rate according to the EU tariff. Per minute 22 cent result, a SMS costs 7 cent. Customers from Ukraine who are already registered can simply switch to the new prepaid rate online.

Hundreds of thousands of SIM cards and free Internet

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, Telekom had provided around 400,000 SIM cards with free telephony and data usage as an immediate aid to the crisis, of which 350,000 cards are still in use. Phone calls from Telekom fixed-network lines, cell phones and public phones to Ukrainian area codes were also provided free of charge immediately after the start of the war. These will be priced normally again from July 1.

At the beginning of the wave of refugees, individual Telekom stores helped up to 700 people a day seeking assistance. Many hundreds of employees also helped hand out the offers of help in their free time. The assistance was coordinated with more than 1,000 aid organizations and local authorities. Around 150 broadband connections and around 1,300 LTE routers were provided for large and small refugee accommodations, further enabling free WLAN there, among other things. The Red Cross received a large cash donation to support relief efforts in Ukraine. A task force is still available to organizations and local authorities seeking assistance at ukrainehilfe@telekom.de .

Über die Deutsche Telekom: Konzernprofil