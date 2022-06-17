GreenTech Festival Berlin: Telekom shows sustainable products and services

From June 22 to 24, it's curtains once again for the world's largest sustainability festival. More than 100 international speakers from business and politics will present their green ideas on the grounds of the former Berlin Tegel Airport. As a premium partner of the festival and sponsor of the MagentaMusik act, Deutsche Telekom is once again taking part this year. Under the motto "Rethink. Reuse. Repeat - a smarter way to circular sustainability," the Group will be showcasing its approach that combines ecological sustainability and smart approaches. Thought leaders Michael Hagspihl (Senior Vice President "Global Strategic Projects and Marketing Partnerships" at Telekom) and Jan Dzulko (CEO of Everphone) will discuss some of the big questions of our time: How can Telekom contribute to CO2 reduction through technical progress and smart services? And how can the energy transition be successfully integrated with digitization?

Turn old into new: The Telekom refurbished phone

Alongside 190 innovative exhibitors, Telekom will be demonstrating what a positive eco-balance can look like with its holistic sustainability concept. Because with its trade fair appearance consisting of modules already in use, the Group is rethinking climate protection holistically. The exhibition presents smart and sustainable options for everything to do with smartphones - for both consumers and business customers. One example that Deutsche Telekom is now focusing on even more strongly: The Refurbished Phone. Buying discarded smartphones at a fair price, refurbishing them and recycling the components is in line with the Group's vision of a circular economy. To this end, completely refurbished, 100% functional smartphones are offered at particularly attractive conditions. This not only conserves resources, but depending on the smartphone, buyers also save up to 200 euros, for example on the refurbished variants of the iPhone 11 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S9. Telekom guarantees certified quality in two quality classes (Basic and Premium) for the carefully refurbished smartphones, which are subject to an industry-leading 65+ point MOT test. All devices also come with a 24-month warranty. With this approach, the company saves valuable resources and can significantly improve the eco-balance of the devices. Even extending the useful life by one year significantly reduces the CO2 footprint. Stand staff will be on hand to show visitors live how cell phones are given a second life at Telekom.

Milky Chance open Greentech Festival with Telekom Street Gig

Milky Chance will open the Greentech Festival on June 22 with an exclusive Telekom Street gig. The popular folktronica duo will perform hits such as "Stolen Dance" and "Colorado" as well as new songs such as the recently released single "Synchronize" at Kraftwerk Berlin. Telekom will be showing the show live on the #dabeiTV channel on MagentaTV from 7 p.m. onwards. Fans can also experience the performance in a free livestream on MagentaMusik. In addition, all Telekom Deutschland private customers have the opportunity to secure exclusive and limited tickets for the performance and the Greentech Festival free of charge on MagentaMusik.

GreenTech Festival and Telekom: Rethinking sustainability

In 2019, former Formula 1 World Champion Nico Rosberg founded the Greentech Festival as an inspiring space for people, ideas, innovations, companies and organizations that are changing the world for the better. Meanwhile, the Greentech Festival has become a global platform for revolutionary sustainable ideas, taking place annually in Berlin and, since 2021, also in New York and London. By participating in the global initiative, Telekom is offering its customers effective support on the path toward the 1.5-degree target. As a global group with far-reaching leverage, the Group wants to raise awareness among its customers for more climate protection and is helping to connect society more closely in a sustainable way with a wide range of initiatives - both large and small. This commitment does not go unrecognized: In a Statista ranking, Telekom came fifth in the ranking of Germany's most sustainable companies (ecology).

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