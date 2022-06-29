Health insurance and ID card on your smartphone: BARMER commissions T-Systems and VERIMI

BARMER has commissioned T-Systems and Verimi to provide and manage digital identities for its 8.7 million policyholders. The companies made the announcement today. The contract has a term of seven years. The companies did not disclose the contract volume.

Digital identities are provided via ID services. T-Systems relies on the Verimi ID Wallet for this purpose. As part of the approval procedure for interoperable user accounts of the BMI, the BSI evaluated the eID identification procedure and the Verimi app-based authentication via PIN. Based on the documents submitted by Verimi, the BSI had confirmed in 2020 that the procedure is substantially suitable for the trust level. T-Systems and Verimi use precisely these procedures evaluated by the BSI when mapping digital identities for Barmer.

Law obligates insurers from 2023

The smartphone will become an electronic health insurance card. Policy holders will receive a digital twin of their chip cards on their smartphones: so-called digital identities will enable access to data and applications. Like the card, they will also serve as proof of insurance. Health insurers will have to offer this service by 2023. The basis for this is the Digital Care and Nursing Modernization Act (DVPMG). It came into force last year.

Roland Bruns, Head of IT at BARMER, says: "The introduction of digital identities gives our policyholders easy access to our online services at the highest level of security. We are pleased to have T-Systems and Verimi, two experienced partners, at our side to provide this user-friendly solution as quickly as possible."

Clearing our daily jungle of usernames and passwords

T-Systems CEO and member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG Adel Al-Saleh stated: "Secure digital identities are a quantum leap for everything we do on the Internet. If you provide proof of identity on the Internet, you create trust. Almost all areas of life will benefit from this. At the same time, we will clear up our daily jungle of usernames and passwords."

"With the Verimi ID Wallet, we have pioneered in the German market a way for our users to use their personal identity data – digitally, conveniently and securely," says Roland Adrian, CEO of Verimi. "We can now use our know-how advantage and our proven infrastructure together with T-Systems to offer BARMER policy holders a digital identity solution, quickly and efficiently. We are proud to be making an important contribution here to the rapid digitalization of healthcare in Germany."

Telekom and Verimi will integrate the wallet into the BARMER App. The stored electronic ID card and biometric processes such as Face ID ensure unique identification. Users can in this way use the electronic patient file in a highly secure manner, for example, or electronic prescriptions. Telekom and Verimi want to offer their solution to other insurers. In principle, the technology is suitable for almost all areas of online social life.

Signal for the federal government and the European Union

Digital identities give citizens more sovereignty on the Internet. The federal government and the European Union are driving this development forward. The companies therefore hope that this deal with BARMER will also send a signal to the public sector. The federal government and the private sector want to work together to help digital identities achieve a breakthrough. For Telekom, this is a strategic issue. The company has been a Verimi shareholder since 2017. 21 German companies have a stake in Verimi. These include numerous DAX companies.





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About Barmer:

Leistungsstark, engagiert, menschlich – das ist die BARMER, eine der größten gesetzlichen Krankenversicherungen in Deutschland. Ihre Versicherten profitieren von einer hochwertigen und innovativen medizinischen Versorgung weit über den gesetzlichen Standard hinaus. Zahlreiche digitale Angebote von der elektronischen Patientenakte eCare bis zur BARMER-App erleichtern den Alltag und fördern die Gesundheit der rund 8,7 Millionen Versicherten. Service rund um die Uhr im Internet, per Telefon oder persönlich in einer der rund 360 Geschäftsstellen ermöglichen schnelle Lösungen, auch bei komplizierten Fragen.

Medienkontakt:

BARMER Unternehmenskommunikation

Thorsten Jakob,

Telefon:0800 333004 99-1451

E-Mail: thorsten.jakob@barmer.de

About Verimi

The Verimi Wallet covers all functions related to digital identity: identification, login, payment and signature – easily, completely digital and with the same user experience at all partners in public and private sectors. To initially capture and verify identity data digitally, Verimi offers all common methods, e.g. photo, bank, eID, register, video and on-site ident. EU COVID certificates are automatically checked for authenticity and validity when added to the wallet. Verimi offers particularly high security and data protection standards with data processing in Europe and integrating the secure local storage of the personal smartphone. The architecture is built along the principles for self-sovereign identities (SSI). The Verimi platform and the two-factor authentication have been successfully tested by the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) at the trust level substantial. As a regulated payment institution, Verimi is obliged to comply with the Money Laundering Act (GwG). The group of shareholders includes Allianz, Axel Springer, Bundesdruckerei, Core, Deutsche Bahn, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Lufthansa, Deutsche Telekom, Giesecke+Devrient, GMB Systems - a group of well-known insurers led by GDV DL, Here Technologies, Mercedes-Benz Group, Samsung and Volkswagen.

Press contact

Mail: presse@verimi.com

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