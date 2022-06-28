Lufthansa Introduces FlyNet® App Developed by Deutsche Telekom

Lufthansa introduces the Lufthansa FlyNet® App, developed by Deutsche Telekom with and for the airline. The app enables passengers to easily access the FlyNet® on-board internet on all Wi-Fi-equipped Lufthansa-operated short- and long-haul flights.

Accessing inflight internet services with the new Lufthansa FlyNet® App is very simple. With only three steps, passengers can get the fastest and most reliable internet connection via their mobile devices: they download the app prior to the flight, register (optional), buy the desired Wi-Fi packages at any time before or during the flight and start secure and high-speed surfing once connectivity is available on the flight.

Fast and easy onboard connectivity

Account registration is convenient and can be done quickly via already known logins such as Google, Apple, Lufthansa’s frequent flyer program Miles and More and soon with Lufthansa Group’s new Travel ID. Once registered and online, passengers have a number of unique tools at their disposal. They can store and redeem vouchers via the app as well as specify their preferred payment method. Customers who are Miles and More members can access the internet by redeeming their accumulated miles.

The Lufthansa FlyNet® App offers the possibility to buy internet access already before boarding– a capability which was also developed by Deutsche Telekom. The Wi-Fi package will automatically be stored in the app and can be redeemed once in the air without the need for typing in a code.

The app also allows for complimentary access to the Lufthansa FlyNet® portal that provides online shopping, current weather forecasts, tips about the destination, such as restaurants or tourist attractions, as well as information and services related to relevant connecting flights.

Oliver Schmitt, Senior Vice President Loyalty & Ancillary Services for Lufthansa Group, said: “We are very pleased to offer the new Lufthansa FlyNet® App to our passengers. Internet on board is a great service. The Lufthansa FlyNet® App will make internet access even easier, attract customers to our FlyNet® portal and it will therefore improve their travel experience.”

Rolf Nafziger, Senior Vice President of Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier, said: “Most airline passengers find the use of Wi-Fi on board still complicated, that’s why we made it our goal to simplify the experience from the ground up. In-flight connectivity should work like the internet at home, be easily accessible and create additional value for passengers. The new Lufthansa FlyNet® App fulfils these requirements, removing barriers to use and therefore generating additional revenue for our airline partner Lufthansa.”

He added: “The app is not only easy to use for passengers but also easy to implement for our airline customers. We can provide a simple integration into existing airline systems and easily extend the service to further airlines due to the scalability of the service within our network infrastructure.”

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