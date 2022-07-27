For fit employees: Telekom expands its digital workplace offering for companies with an employee fitness program

Telekom now offers digitally supported mindfulness and fitness programs to companies. "Fit with 5" is the name of the preventive health care service that Telekom has developed together with the mind-body specialists from SHENTISPORTS. The program aims to promote the fitness and creativity of employees regardless of their specific workplace.

The highlight of the program is 5-minute exercise and relaxation units. These are put together by an intelligent algorithm. They are based on the individual prevention needs of the users. The active breaks increase well-being and concentration. They counteract fatigue, back and neck pain. Whether in the office, home office, production facility or on the road - the short interventions can always be integrated into the daily work routine.

"To master business challenges, we need a healthy body and mind. With good physical and mental fitness, we prevent illness and promote our creativity at the same time," says CEO Tim Höttges.

Telekom itself has had digital health promotion for its employees in operation since 2019. "Fit at 5" is an important component of the "Best Place to Work" initiative. Tim Höttges is setting a good example with his board members and managing directors. They shot numerous motivational videos during the Corona pandemic with SHENTISPORTS founder Christopher Bell and showed how mindfulness and exercise can be integrated into every day at work.

Healthy SMEs" initiative - example of construction technicians, fit road builders

The Landesbetrieb Mobilität in Rhineland-Palatinate is also already using "Fit mit 5". The company has around 3,000 employees. They work both in the office and outdoors, for example as construction technicians or road maintenance workers in road construction and on public construction sites. Managing Director Arno Trauden: "Through 'Fit mit 5' we have been able to win over many new employees to our company health management system. The program has further promoted teamwork in our company. Exercises that have an immediate effect and are sustainable: Simply recommendable!"

In a six-month pilot project, Dresden University Hospital, in cooperation with AOKPlus, significantly reduced accident injuries and musculoskeletal disorders with 185 employees. At the same time, the employees' ability to work increased significantly in terms of physical and also mental demands.

As an app for the smartphone or in the browser of the PC, "Fit with 5" is easily accessible. For motivation, the program enables team competitions. It includes numerous bonus programs such as yoga, functional fitness, morning rituals, meditations as well as a nutrition planner.

In 2019, BARMER, together with the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, awarded "Fit mit 5" as "Best E-Health Start-Up."

Offers for teams and companies

Telekom offers business customers "Fit mit 5" for small teams and companies from €3.90 per month/employee. An all-round carefree package for medium-sized or large companies with individual service and a customized Ambassador program is also on offer.

Offer and advice:

fitmit5@telekom.de

„Fit with 5“ will be shown at the Digital X. Digital X is coming back to Cologne on 13th and 14th September 2022. With stages, marketplaces, brand houses and top-class speakers, the city centre of Cologne will once again become the world exhibition of digitalisation in 2022. It will bring the megatrends of the future to life – including mobility, sustainability and health.



Digital X is Europe's largest cross-sector digitalisation initiative. More than 300 national and international partners are involved. You can find more details at https://www.telekom.com/digital-x-special .

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