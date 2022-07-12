Phone (1): New smartphone from Nothing exclusive to Telekom

Instinct and technology become one: The innovative Phone (1) by British manufacturer Nothing is hitting the market on July 21. Following the launch of the ear (1) earphones last year, this is the first smartphone produced by the company, which was founded in 2020. Telekom is the sole network provider in Germany to offer the device. It is now available for pre-order from Telekom.

“We are exceedingly proud to be able to market Nothing’s Phone (1) in Germany,” says Torsten Brodt, head of Mobile Consumers at Telekom Deutschland. “As a leader in innovation, we are once again offering our customers access to a brand-new, very special smartphone – with the best network out there.





Retro-futuristic design meets technical innovation

The Phone (1) is impressive with its innovative design and use of the latest technology. It is delivered with the new Nothing OS based on Android and therefore has full access to the Google Play Store. The device comes free of bloatware. Bloatware refers to pre-installed software on computers, smartphones, and tablets which takes up storage space on the hardware and impairs the device’s performance. This allows the Nothing Phone (1) to work remarkably quickly and efficiently. When it comes to its looks, the system’s user interface stands out with its characteristically sleek design. The smartphone is also equipped with a transparent glass back with integrated LED light strips, known as the Glyph interface. The customizable LED light can show who is calling, for example. The dual camera boasts two highly-developed 50 megapixel sensors and can be used to take spectacularly realistic images. The 120 Hz OLED display measuring 6.55 inches has over 1 billion colors with an adaptive refresh rate. The smartphone is available in black and white with various options for internal memory and data memory.

Surfing the best network out there with the Phone (1)

Telekom customers get exclusive access to the Phone (1) and can use it with the best network around. The device is now available with 8 GB internal memory and 256 GB data memory for a one-off payment of 1 euro in combination with the MagentaMobil S plan with top-of-the-range cell phone. Without this plan, the Phone (1) costs between 469 euros and 549 euros depending on the version chosen.

Nothing connects people with technology

Deutsche Telekom takes a forward-looking approach to its work and is making the latest, most innovative products available. That’s why the telecommunications company is supporting London-based tech company Nothing in its mission. Their goal is to tear down the barriers between people and technology. To achieve this aim, Nothing develops intuitive and fully connected products. The new Nothing OS on the Phone (1) supports an open ecosystem, for example. This enables seamless connectivity, even with third-party products. Nothing products are meant to improve their users’ lives without curbing their freedom. The all-new Phone (1) is another big step in this direction.

Further information is available at www.telekom.de

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance