T-Systems becomes AWS Security Competency Partner

T-Systems announced today that is has achieved an Identity and Access management distinction in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency. This designation recognizes that T-Systems has demonstrated and successfully met AWS’s technical and quality requirements for providing customers with a deep level of software and consulting expertise in Identity and Access Management to help them achieve their cloud security goals.

The AWS Security Competency underscores T-Systems’ commitment to delivering data protection services to the highest standard. Achieving the Identity and Access management distinction in the AWS Security Competency differentiates T-Systems as an AWS Partner that provides specialized consulting services designed to help companies from startups and mid-sized businesses to the largest global enterprises to adopt, develop and deploy security into their AWS environments increasing their overall security posture on AWS. To receive the designation, partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS. AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

As a Premier Partner and Managed Service Provider (MSP), T-Systems has already proven success in meeting AWS’s technical requirements and working with a large number of customers at scale.

Frank Strecker, SVP Global Cloud Computing & Big Data at T-Systems, states: "Security is a core component of T-Systems’ DNA and key for our clients’ trust. Recognition as an AWS Security Competency Partner underlines our commitment in this area.”

In March this year, T-Systems worked with AWS to offer Data Protection as a Managed Service on AWS. Through the offering, T-Systems using its expert knowledge of localized needs will manage encryption, and create and implement transparent residency controls. Data is managed and protected in adherence to European regulations such as the GDPR and Schrems II judgement, while customers also benefit from the innovation, speed, scalability, breadth and depth offered by AWS cloud.

One of the first customers for Data Protection as a Managed Service is Cargodian. The young company from Bavaria offers next generation trade financing based on blockchain technology. Says founder and CEO Peter Selmayr: “The challenge was to implement our business model deploying state-of-the-art technology solutions fully cloud-based, accessible for our customers globally, applying European data governance. T-Systems’ expertise in Data Protection on AWS and clarity of what measures are specifically relevant to our use case has been instrumental in helping us move forward at the right pace."

T-Systems’ successful path with AWS began in 2018. By May 2020, T-Systems became part of the AWS MSP Program. This security distinction sits alongside premier partner status for T-Systems as a Managed Service Provider and Direct Connect Partner, as well as in migration competency, SAP competency and the well-architected partner program. T-Systems plans to continue driving value for its customers through its strong relationship with AWS, expanding its managed cloud solutions – with a strong commitment to security and data privacy.

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