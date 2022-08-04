Magenta Telekom: Rodrigo Diehl succeeds Andreas Bierwirth as CEO of the company

There will be a change at the top of the Magenta Telekom management team at the beginning of October: After ten years as CEO of the company, Andreas Bierwirth is leaving Magenta Telekom to take on a new professional challenge outside the Deutsche Telekom Group. He will be succeeded by Rodrigo Diehl, who is currently responsible for the European B2C business in the Deutsche Telekom Group. Diehl is Argentinean with German roots and looks back on a professional career of more than 20 years in the telecommunications and technology industry.

Dominique Leroy, Board Member for Europe at Deutsche Telekom AG, says: "I would like to thank Andreas Bierwirth for ten successful years at the helm of Magenta Telekom and wish him every success in his new role. I am delighted that we have been able to recruit Rodrigo Diehl as the company's new CEO. With his many years of experience in the telecommunications sector and his knowledge of Deutsche Telekom in Europe, Rodrigo Diehl will further expand the company. Our goal is to further develop Magenta Telekom in Austria as a leading convergent player for broadband and mobile, in order to offer high-speed Internet to more families and businesses in Austria."

"I am happy that after ten wonderful years at Magenta I can hand over my responsibilities to a great successor. The personal highlight for me was certainly the merger of T-Mobile and UPC. I would like to thank the great team I was able to work with. I wish Magenta all the best under its new management," Andreas Bierwirth says, who is leaving the company at the end of September. Bierwirth took over T-Mobile Austria ten years ago in a difficult situation with declining revenues; through a realignment, the company achieved a turnaround and returned to growth. The most important milestone remains T-Mobile's acquisition of UPC in 2018, when the new provider "Magenta Telekom" immediately took on a pioneering role with the first 5G network in Austria. Today, Magenta Telekom is the country's leading high-speed gigabit provider.

"I would like to thank you for the trust you have placed in me and look forward to working with a great management team and highly motivated employees,” points out Diehl. “The most important thing for me is to put our customers and employees at the center of everything we do in order to write the next growth chapter for Magenta together."

Rodrigo Diehl has been responsible for Deutsche Telekom's European consumer business since May 2021. In the five years prior to that, he worked for the Latin American telecommunications company Millicom. There, he was initially responsible for day-to-day business and the strategy area as Executive Vice President (Chief Strategy Officer). Before moving to Bonn, he was CEO of Millicom's subsidiary in Panama. Prior to that, he worked for many years as a partner in the telecommunications, media and technology division of the management consultancy McKinsey. He worked for the consultancy for 13 years, including a long period in Germany. Diehl graduated with honors in business administration from the University of Buenos Aires and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance