Energy efficiency for retailers: Technology partnership between T-Systems and Envision Digital enables CO2 reduction of up to 15 percent

Today, Envision Digital and T-Systems announced a partnership. The aim is to reduce CO2 emissions in Germany through the use of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things. To achieve this, Deutsche Telekom’s corporate customers arm is offering Envision Digital’s EnOSTM net zero platform on T-Systems’ Sovereign Cloud. This platform will help retailers and companies operating in other industries to quickly and specifically accelerate their net zero journey – by reducing energy consumption by up to 15 percent and a respectively lower CO2 footprint.

Retailers, especially those in the food sector, consume a lot of energy. The Carbon Trust estimates that a 20 percent reduction in energy costs in retail operations equates to an increase in profitability of 5 percent . In addition to reducing energy consumption, the partnership will also focus on managing the generation and use of renewable energy in the companies.

The initial focus of the technology partnership is to support retailers in Germany in their use of the EnOS ™ net zero platform. In addition to reducing energy consumption, the platform can also improve and manage the generation of regenerative energies in the operations.

To achieve this, the EnOS platform comprises, in particular, the monitoring and optimization of operations, the respective CO2 measurements, as well as emissions management. By using the platform, customers gain a transparent picture and control over their CO2 emissions. As a result, this enables the gradual reduction of these emissions on the basis of algorithms. Some of the platform’s features include integrated weather modeling and forecasting tools in order to maximize the use of renewable energy and to structure the infrastructure and operations in a more energy-efficient manner.

As Helen Wohlfarth-Kuhn, VP Cloud Services Sales Germany T-Systems at T-Systems, explains: “With regard to their energy management, customers can now benefit from Envision Digital’s technology and expertise, which will help them accelerate on their way to net zero. Not only that, it is also a response to the rising energy prices in Europe. With the T-Systems Sovereign Cloud, we’re offering a highly secure environment for the EnOS platform.”

Michael Ding, Global Executive Director at Envision Digital explains: “T-Systems is our preferred partner for helping customers when it comes to energy and climate management and supporting them in achieving their climate goals. Collaborations like this one will be critical in helping all industries to achieve their net zero targets.”

The partnership is a new and valuable addition to the constantly growing ecosystem of both companies. Following a pilot project in Germany, the partners want to expand their collaboration to other industries and other customers across the globe.

EnOS connects and manages over 200 million smart devices and 400 gigawatts of energy assets globally. At Envision Digital, over 500 technologists are developing AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) devices, charging systems for electric cars, as well as systems for wind and solar energy management.

T-Systems operates a comprehensive cloud ecosystem. The company developed the sovereign cloud for Germany together with a strategic partner. It offers the scalability, innovative strength, and reliability of a public cloud but also ensures the sovereignty of the users with regard to their data.

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Media Contact Envision Digital

Ann-Kathrin Marggraf

Senior Communications Consultant PIABO PR

E-Mail: envision-digital@piabo.net

Mobile: +49 172 575 6287



About Envision Digital:

Envision Digital is a globally leading AIoT software provider for net zero solutions. The company’s aim is to become the world’s leading net zero technology partner for companies, governments, and cities to accelerate progress and improve their citizens’ quality of life.

The company has over 900 employees and 13 offices in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Norway, Japan, Thailand, China, and the United States, with headquarters in Singapore. The German headquarters are based in Munich. For more information, please visit www.envision-digital.com/ .





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