5G for every pocket:  Deutsche Telekom launches the T Phone

The T Phone is coming. Deutsche Telekom strongly believes that life is for sharing, and that digital connectivity is a universal right. The expansion of 5G connectivity is having a transformational impact on many aspects of modern life. 5G delivers more than just superfast speeds; the coverage and bandwidth it provides take us a step closer to a truly digital future, allowing instant, always on access to everything from education to entertainment and products and services needed to build connected cities.

At a time when the high price of 5G smartphones is a barrier for many to access fast connected technology, the launch of T Phone and T Phone Pro is an important step in narrowing the digital divide, as they combine large screens, high resolution cameras and premium design with an affordable price for many. The 5G-enabled T Phone & T Phone Pro offer a wide range of high-quality features at a handset-only price starting from 199€ and 249€ accordingly, while prices vary across countries. Also, attractive tariff bundles starting at 1€ per month will be available.

FOTOSHOW T Phone Pro Launching this October in nine European markets (across Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, in Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania and Slovakia), the T Phone & T Phone Pro will then be available in Germany from early 2023.

“We acknowledge the importance of 5G access for all, given the role it will play in our shared digital future. With the affordable and feature-packed T Phone and T Phone Pro, we are bringing the benefits of 5G into even more of our customers' pockets in nine European markets. With these new devices, our customers can enjoy the possibilities of our ever-expanding 5G network, ranging from entertainment to countless digital products and services – at a very accessible price. We want everyone to take part!”

Dominique Leroy, Board Member for Europe at Deutsche Telekom AG

Building upon the expertise and economies of scale created by T-Mobile US’s successful own brand “REVVL’ line of smartphones, T Phone and T Phone Pro have been developed in partnership with leading software manufacturer Google. The handsets tap into Deutsche Telekom's wide 5G network, to offer the fastest and most reliable network speeds in their market segment.

T Phone and T Phone Pro feature 6.82” and 6.52” HD+ displays respectively, with large batteries to stay connected on the go, a 15W fast charging option, high resolution cameras and premium design, which includes a Magenta fingerprint sensor. The phones have been designed to provide a seamless experience across software and hardware, unlocking the full potential of Deutsche Telekom’s 5G network without compromising on quality, experience or security.

Full specs

T Phone Pro T Phone Camera Rear Facing: 50MP Main + 5MP Ultra-wide + 2M Depth + 2MP Macro + LED Flash. Front Facing: 16MP, 2K @ 30fps video Rear Facing: 50MP Main + 2MP Depth + 2MP Macro + LED Flash. Front Facing: 5MP, 2K @ 30 fps video Memory 6GB RAM / 128GB ROM / up to 2TB Micro SD Card 4GBRAM/ 64GB ROM/ up to 2TB Micro SD Card Battery 5000 mAh with USB C + 15W fast charging + wireless charging 4500 mAh with USB C + 15W fast charging 5G YES YES Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 / Octa Core -

2* 2,2GHz + 6*2GHz MediaTek Dimensity 700 / Octa Core -

2* 2,2GHz + 6*2GHz Screen 6.82'' HD+ w/2.5D Glass 6.52'' HD+ w/2.5D Glass Security Face unlock and fingerprint sensor Face unlock and fingerprint sensor NFC YES n/a Headphones 3.5mm earphone jack 3.5mm earphone jack Operating system Android 12 + OS Upgrade MR Android 12 + OS Upgrade MR Dimensions 173.92mm x 77.8mm x 8.99mm 166.61mm x 76.42mm x 8.76mm Weight 214g 195g





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