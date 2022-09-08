T-Systems at InnoTrans 2022: Get on board the Metaverse and experience the digital rail transport of the future

A multimodal, efficient and sustainable passenger and freight transport: These are the current topics at InnoTrans, the world's leading trade fair for transport technology in Berlin. The entire transport industry is looking for solutions for seamless travel experiences in public transport as well as efficient freight transport across all modes and providers. At InnoTrans in Berlin T-Systems and its consultancy subsidiary Detecon will be showcasing various solutions and concepts for the digital transformation of public and private transport companies.

"Digitization and multimodal mobility are the keys to the future of local and long-distance transport. Digital solutions help make public transport more attractive for passengers, increase the share of rail in passenger and freight transport, and at the same time make a major contribution to climate and sustainability goals," says Andy Lesser, responsible for mobility, transport and logistics at T-Systems.

Getting on board the Metaverse

During InnoTrans, visitors can experience digital concepts and solutions for the transport industry in the Metaverse (in virtual three-dimensional space) at the T-Systems booth. As avatars, they embark on a virtual train journey and get off at stops with specific focus topics to experience the digital future of rail transport. Among other things, they learn about intelligent damage wagon management, which can reduce freight wagon downtime and the duration of repair times. The basis for this is so-called 'data lakes' (large data pools), into which all relevant data relating to a defective wagon flows for analysis and central repair management. Another topic on the virtual rail journey is 'edge computing': here, data analysis in the train and close to the tracks creates the basis for autonomous trains, among other things.

Real-time situation view through intelligent control center system

Another T-Systems focus on digital transport solutions at the fair is dedicated to the control center system, the heart of public transport. The Intermodal Transport Control System (ITCS) from the cloud is the networked, central intelligence of public transport companies and enables the interaction of all systems. It records all the movements of a public transport operator's buses and trains in real time. Through intelligent data management, it thus provides a holistic overview of the current situation of a transport area. Timetable data is continuously compared with the current traffic situation and the regular status reports of the means of transport. A modular architecture and open interfaces ensure expandability and networking with neighboring public transport operators and their systems. The multi-client-capable solution also makes it possible to combine their control centers in a network.

AI-based live image analysis

At the trade fair, T-Systems will also be providing digital developments for trains and buses. Up to now, these have generally been equipped with cameras. Images from the cameras can be analyzed automatically for various purposes with the help of artificial intelligence. Image analysis takes place in real time in-vehicle, and, for data protection reasons, the camera images are not stored for this purpose. Among other things, the AI detects whether passengers are wearing a mask. If not, passengers are prompted to put on their masks via the monitors in the trains. With AI-based image analysis, transit agencies can also conduct passenger counts to get up-to-date numbers for capacity planning and dispatching. Among other things, the solution determines seat occupancy and the time spent. Unusual or dangerous situations at stations can also be recorded, such as crowds and panic, people on the track or in tunnels, as well as blockages of escape routes.

Dynamic passenger information

T-Systems wants to help further improve passenger satisfaction with real-time information systems. Passengers want to know as precisely and as up-to-the-minute as possible whether buses and trains are on time, by how many minutes a train will be delayed or whether they will reach scheduled connecting trains. The dynamic and multimodal passenger information system from T-Systems generates precise arrival and departure forecasts from timetable data and real-time vehicle locations. At stations and stops, it provides passengers with automated, real-time information about connections. Predefined texts support transport operators in providing additional information.



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InnoTrans 2022, September 20-23 in Berlin, Hall 4.1/Stand 740.

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About Detecon