T-Systems brings Continental's SAP to the private cloud

One of Germany's largest SAP system landscapes is moving to the cloud: T-Systems is transferring more than 450 SAP systems from Continental AG to the private cloud in Frankfurt am Main. There, the IT service provider will support the SAP operating system until at least the end of 2027. The contract covers all services related to operation: from consulting to the hotline.

"We are pleased to continue working with T-Systems," said Christian Eigler, Group CIO at Continental. "The decisive factors for us were the reliability of the applications, the flexibility of the solutions and, above all: end-to-end service – one SAP, one contact person. For all trades from consulting, migration and transformation, operation to the German-speaking hotline."

Adel Al-Saleh, member of the Deutsche Telekom Board of Management and CEO of T-Systems, said, "Cloud services developed in Germany are one of our most important growth areas for the European industry. The benefits are lower costs, more flexibility and better resilience for companies. The automotive industry benefits from this to a particular extent because it uses cloud applications to standardize its own processes and those of many suppliers."

The technical basis for the order is "Future Cloud Infrastructure". This private cloud from T-Systems works according to the principles of cloud computing, but is only available to selected users. "Future Cloud Infrastructure" additionally works hand in hand with customer-owned data centers as well as the public cloud of hyperscalers – and connects these worlds. This creates hybrid system landscapes that T-Systems tailors in compliance with legal and regulatory requirements. With Future Cloud Infrastructure, T-Systems can also build a secure bridge to the public cloud. This enables companies to move from their own data center to the cloud – application by application, in a year or more. And they can do so without jeopardizing ongoing operations.

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