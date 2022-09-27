Speeding into e-mobility: T-Systems launches management platform for e-charging infrastructure

Telekom accelerates e-mobility rollout: now more than ever it is important to install charging stations, as quickly and comprehensively as possible. With "Ambika", a digital all-rounder for easy rollout and operation of charging stations at supermarkets, airports or hotels is now available for the first time. The maintenance of the charging stations is also controlled via this new platform. A simple payment and billing process via an app rounds off the complete offer. "Ambika" is cloud-based and compatible with various IT landscapes and platforms. It can be easily adapted to specific business requirements. In short, providing e-charging infrastructure has never been easier.

"With our complete solution “Ambika”, we make it possible to achieve the goals of the mobility transition with a rapid roll-out and a true modern user experience. The basic prerequisite is a broad acceptance of eMobility, among providers and users," says Dr. Andreas Greis, Head of T Systems Digital Solutions. "And we are creating this with a modular solution concept, for the comprehensive management of the e-charging infrastructure."

One solution for all

"Ambika" offers start-up assistance for anyone who wants to set up, operate or use charging infrastructure. The solution is aimed at operators of charging stations, parking areas, vehicle manufacturers, real estate companies, energy suppliers, supermarkets, airports, hotels or the public sector. The complete package includes everything that is needed for the rollout of charging stations: Starting with the civil engineering work, the complete logistics, the installation of hardware and software to maintenance and troubleshooting after commissioning. Faults can be rectified quickly via remote monitoring. If necessary, service teams provide on-site support.

ServiceNow and Enio for best customer experience

Rollout and operation are controlled via the cloud platform from ServiceNow. The technology company offers a cloud computing platform with which companies can digitize, network and automate processes to generate seamless workflows. Ambika's business performance is displayed on a clearly laid out dashboard. Here users can find the latest information on contract management as well as cost overviews.

The customer portal is provided by ENIO. The eMobility pioneer from Austria, in which Telekom holds a stake, distributes software for the infrastructure of electromobility throughout Europe. It offers services such as authentication, payment management or load and energy management to avoid expensive peak loads. Charging times can be pre-booked to avoid waiting times.

The communication between the charging stations for electric cars and the central management system "Ambika" is standardised: The OCPP (Open Charge Point Protocol) enables manufacturer-independent communication between electric car charging stations and various billing and management systems of charging infrastructures via an open application protocol.

"Ambika" enables networked and worry-free operation of the charging points through an intelligent service management concept. The Telekom subsidiary Comfort Charge is already using the solution at around 160 charging points in Germany. All information about the product is available here .

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