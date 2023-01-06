Open Telekom Cloud adheres to EU Cloud Code of Conduct

T-Systems can today announce that the Open Telekom Cloud has received approval for its adherence to the EU Cloud Code of Conduct . The Deutsche Telekom subsidiary’s proprietary public cloud infrastructure is thereby added to the public register of approved services. The public registry represents a verified source for customers looking for GDPR-compliant and trustworthy cloud services.

Accountability and trust for cloud customers

Adherence to the Code of Conduct is based on stringent technical and organizational checks. The initiative thereby delivers accountability and trust for cloud customers, with the aim of boosting adoption of this key technology across the EU and beyond. The assessment process is managed by SCOPE Europe, an independent monitoring body. Due diligence is subject to annual renewals, ensuring lasting compliance for customers.

“T-Systems joined the EU Cloud Code of Conduct in November 2021, underlining our commitment to data protection,” stated Adel Al-Saleh, member of the Deutsche Telekom Board of Management and CEO of T-Systems. “We are happy to announce that the Open Telekom Cloud has successfully passed the adherence process, with more of our solutions to follow.”

Jörn Wittmann, Managing Director of SCOPE Europe, added: “We are very pleased to announce T-Systems’ adherence to the Code of Conduct – an extremely relevant step on our path to extensive GDPR implementation across the cloud industry.”

A range of services are offered on Open Telekom Cloud infrastructure. A variety of tools and services for building and managing workloads are all hosted within European data centers in Germany, Netherlands and Switzerland. The Open Telekom Cloud is based on OpenStack, an open-source cloud computing platform designed for scalability, security and reliability.

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