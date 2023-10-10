New Data Space services for observing our planet

The European Space Agency (ESA), T-Systems and their partners launch new services on the Copernicus Data Space in September 2023. From now on, anyone around the world can use the new analytics and trend monitoring services in combination with one of the largest public data spaces for Earth observation data.

Since January 2023, the Copernicus Data Space has been open to the public. The already more than 30,000 registered users demonstrate the value of the unique completeness and daily near-real-time updates of Earth observation data. While users previously had to select or combine different platforms, there is now just one Data Space combining all services. This makes it easier for all users to access data and collaborate.

Valuable insight on our planet

The new Data Space services enable users to quickly obtain valuable information and insight regarding the past and status of our planet. The services include a range of open-source tools, to support users from novice to expert to professional. The browser provides the entry level with extensive visualization functions. Based on the popular Sentinel Hub Browser it enables users to generate 2D and 3D images and time lapse videos within seconds and use the results in GIS systems. Experts can use the renowned Jupyter Hub for more detailed and immediate data analytics. And openEO enables experts and professionals to establish large and complex analytics through a visual web-editor and use of prepared datasets, to simplify recurring tasks in organizations or for business interest. In case the resources made available for free by the European Commission and ESA need to be scaled-up, the Data Space enables users to order cloud computing resources and other commercial services on-demand from two European public clouds, the CloudFerro and Open Telekom Cloud through the CREODIAS.eu web portal.

The unique combination of open data, open-source tools and leading European public clouds will enable new knowledge and better response to extreme weather conditions, climatic change and the impact of natural disasters. And the Data Space opens new opportunities e.g., for agriculture. Farmers can optimize yields through targeted use of water, fertilizers, and pest control agents. In addition, the Data Space provides a solid database for distributing agricultural subsidies fairly, for example.

The Ecosystem concept allows businesses and startups to create new commercial or open applications and data products based on the Copernicus portfolio, under their own brand and publish these on the Data Space. The services are then immediately visible to the worldwide community, contributing to a competitive economy and a sustainable society.

Green infrastructure for huge data volumes

T-Systems is responsible for managing and providing the huge volumes of data. From the current 55 petabytes, the data room will grow to up to 100 petabytes over the next six years. This will represent one of the largest data spaces that T-Systems hosts in its and partner data centers worldwide to date. The data will be stored sustainably. The Telekom subsidiary ensures this with green infrastructure and electricity from renewable sources.

The launch of the Copernicus Data Space Ecosystem marks a milestone in the use of Big Data for a more sustainable future. The Data Space enables broad access to valuable information and more insight. At the same time, it opens new opportunities for innovation, collaboration and, above all, climate action.

The entire project was realized together with several partners. These include CloudFerro, Sinergise, the remote sensing specialists ACRI-ST, RHEA and VITO, and the German Aerospace Center DLR.

Disclaimer : Views and opinion expressed are however those of the author(s) only and the European Commission and/or ESA cannot be held responsible for any use which may be made of the information contained therein.

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