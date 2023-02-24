Deutsche Telekom again honored for climate protection

Deutsche Telekom has made it onto the Climate "A List" of the renowned organization CDP (formerly Carbon Disclosure Project) for the seventh time in a row. The non-profit organization examines climate protection targets and activities of companies worldwide. In this way, it creates transparency for investors and major customers.

From freestyle to compulsory

More and more companies are taking on the critical examination and answering the extensive questionnaire: While in 2020 around 10,000 companies took part, 15,000 already submitted their activities for evaluation in 2022. The increased willingness to participate clearly shows that climate protection is no longer the freestyle of a few but is becoming a duty for many companies - and the CDP is also increasing the requirements. Only companies that make real progress in climate protection make it onto the A list.295 companies worldwide did so in 2022.

"The CDP is an important indicator and shows that we are on the right track. We want to be a leader and analyze the results from the CDP very closely. We are naturally pleased with the good individual scores in the subcategories 'Climate targets' and 'Disclosure of emissions'. At the same time, we can also see in which subcategories we 'only' achieved the industry average. Here, too, we want to take the lead in the coming years," says Melanie Kubin-Hardewig Vice President Group Sustainability Management.

Climate protection has high priority

Deutsche Telekom takes climate protection seriously and will make its own emissions climate-neutral (Net-Zero) over the next two years. The entire company is responsible for implementing the targets. Integrating energy requirements and CO₂ emissions into management remuneration puts the onus on everyone.

By making networks more efficient and shutting down legacy systems, we will reduce our energy demand in Germany by 10 percent until 2024 compared with 2020. AI-controlled networks, more self-generated energy and the use of large-scale energy storage systems will make us less dependent on the power grid. In addition, we are continuously improving our energy efficiency to keep our energy demand constant despite increasing data volumes in our networks.

Focus on the entire value chain

The company is also taking its customers with it on the path to a climate-friendly society. For example, Deutsche Telekom is working together with its suppliers to achieve climate neutrality along the entire value chain by 2040. Through the #GreenMagenta label and the Eco-Rating , the company offers private customers an opportunity to contribute to climate protection and resource conservation by making deliberate purchase decisions. New communication formats such as "Today we save the world! A little bit" on Magenta T also convey the topic to broad audiences in an informative and entertaining way.

What is the CDP?

The independent organization CDP (formerly Carbon Disclosure Project) awards the Climate "A List" to companies that are leaders in climate mathematics, have set themselves 1.5 degree equitable climate targets, have created appropriate management processes and transition and action plans, and have implemented them in order to actively reduce emissions already and in the future.

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