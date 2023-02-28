IoT everywhere: Deutsche Telekom integrates satellite services into its global network of networks

FOTOSHOW Deutsche Telekom is closing the last gaps for a true global Internet of Things (IoT). In the future, satellite communications will complement classic terrestrial IoT networks such as NB-IoT, LTE-M, 4G and 5G. To this end, Deutsche Telekom is working with satellite specialists Intelsat and Skylo. Together, they are presenting the first use cases at the MWC in Barcelona: Networking wind turbines in remote regions, recording water levels and weather data at risk locations in AI quality, or high-performance broadband connections on the high seas - all this will be possible with the global IoT network and has already been tested. A commercial offering is planned for the second quarter of 2023.

T IoT: simple, global, convergent

In the future, companies will communicate securely and stably with their IoT devices across oceans and continents. Worldwide applications on the Internet of Things now have no limits. Areas with low cellular coverage, data transmissions across large expanses of water or in the air: satellite communication is the answer to these last challenges that still stood in the way of the global IoT network. Gapless, with maximum reliability and guaranteed data rates. And now affordable, too. "With integrating satellite connectivity into our T IoT offering we are reshaping the future of global IoT networking. Our customers now have a `network of networks´ with ubiquitous connectivity which enables completely new possibilities," says Dennis Nikles, CEO of Deutsche Telekom IoT GmbH (T IoT). "For our customers, this means best network connectivity everywhere, one point of contact, maximally simple and comprehensive - T IoT, we connect everything everywhere."

In the second quarter 2023 Deutsche Telekom will launch with an attractive offering for convergent connectivity: the interface is the IoT Hub , the orchestrator for universal connectivity across various mobile and satellite networks. The appropriate hardware, such as a satellite terminal or router, plus an installation service can be booked as an option.

Partners Intelsat and Skylo

Initial partners are Intelsat for more broadband applications and Skylo for narrowband devices (NB-IoT) via satellite.

Intelsat is a leading operator of satellite services with global coverage. The high quality of its satellite network provides the optimal foundation for critical enterprise applications across a wide range of industries. The partnership with Intelsat enables Deutsche Telekom's IoT customers to directly use a global satellite infrastructure and forms an important non-terrestrial building block for Deutsche Telekom's network-of-networks.

In addition, Skylo opens the use of convergent cellular devices for companies for their IoT applications for the first time. Thanks to new “direct-to-device” 5G NTN technology standards (3GPP Rel. 17), certified NB-IoT-capable device or modules will also be able to connect to the satellite network without the need for any extra hardware. It will then switch autonomously and seamlessly between terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks. Use cases relevant to this include tracking goods and transparency of supply chains around the globe.

At the end of the year, Deutsche Telekom is launching an "early adopter" program for developers who can test convergent end devices for the first time.

T IoT satellite communications under test

Companies from various industries are currently testing this offering in a wide variety of application scenarios, which can also be experienced at the MWC. For example, Lanthan is networking wind turbines in particularly remote areas that are not yet sufficiently covered by mobile communications. Here, the safety of flight operations is the top priority. To this end, the turbines must transmit their light signals in a fail-safe manner. In addition, there are strict environmental regulations to keep light pollution and interference with nature to a minimum. These are high requirements for permanent network availability with very frequent data transmissions. A clear case for connectivity via satellite. The cooperation partner is Intelsat.

The data specialist Divirod helps municipalities and companies to inform and warn about water risks quickly and digitally. For this purpose, digital sensors record water levels in reservoirs and rivers, monitor coasts or snow amounts on roofs. The solutions have already been tested many times: For example, sensors collect water data in risk areas such as Florida as a precaution against storms and protect the cultural heritage in Venice. Now the German Federal Waterways and Shipping Administration (WSV) is testing this service. The goal is to collect valuable AI-quality data on water levels, flow rates, temperature, and quality. They make inland navigation safer. And serve to protect plant and animal life. For example, pollution from agriculture or industry can be monitored accurately. This requires an uninterrupted flow of data over several weeks. This is now possible with satellite communications from T IoT with partner Intelsat.

More about Telekom's Internet of Things offering here: iot.telekom.com/en .

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Visit us - in Barcelona or on the web

Experience our products and services live. From February 27 to March 02, 2023, you will find Deutsche Telekom in Hall 3 at Booth 3M31.

On March 1 at 11:35h, Chris Rüttgers, responsible for innovations at T IoT, together with our partners Intelsat and Skylo, will present Deutsche Telekom's new convergent IoT offering. We look forward to seeing you there.

All events will be streamed live.

Stage program and events: mwc.telekom.com/2023

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