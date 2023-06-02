Deutsche Telekom and Ericsson demonstrate customized network slicing solution for enterprise

Deutsche Telekom and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) have announced a world’s first implementation of a uniquely integrated solution to customize and manage end-to-end network slices for enterprise cloud-based applications. In a proof-of-Concept (PoC), the partners successfully instantiated a secure network slice that automatically connects to private cloud services.

The solution addresses an enterprise’s need to ensure employees get the network performance required for a smooth and secure operation of their cloud-based workplace applications. Designed for enterprise usability, it provides for automated configuration, provisioning and end-to-end orchestration of the enterprise slicing service order. And it is enabled without the need for any additional configuration by the user on their enterprise devices.

Within this integrated solution, a slice design tool enables an enterprise’s IT administrators to flexibly manage, monitor and analyze slice performance. Via a single management interface, the administrator can customize, order, configure and manage an end-to-end network consisting of enterprise smart phone devices, a 5G network slice and private cloud services. Enterprise employees can then access private cloud-based applications on their enterprise smartphone device via a secure network slice over the public network. The enterprise administrator can also make use of a variety of analytics services in the integrated solution to monitor and analyze the use of the customized network slice.

The advanced features and capabilities of the integrated solution which were tested and validated include an app-level configuration of the device using Mobile Device Management (MDM) and User Equipment Route Selection Policy (URSP). In addition, the Business Support System (BSS) exposes TM Forum APIs for integration into third party management interfaces. That way, external management systems can incorporate slice ordering and management.

“This successful demonstration highlights the potential of advanced 5G network slicing capabilities to enable unique and flexible services for enterprises, customized to specific needs,” states Kaniz Mahdi, SVP Technology Architecture & Innovation at Deutsche Telekom. “Working with our partners, we are committed to transferring this innovation into compelling solutions for our enterprise customers’ digitalization journeys.”

Daniel Leimbach, Head of Customer Unit Western Europe at Ericsson, says: “As communication service providers and enterprises globally seek to make full use of 5G’s advanced features, network slicing holds the key to creating sustainable business cases. This Proof of Concept shows that the ability for enterprises to create and tailor network slices easily to fit their applications and user needs is no longer something for the future, but something for today. We’re looking forward to continuing this great partnership with Deutsche Telekom to deliver on the real promise of 5G.”

The proof-of-concept was implemented on a 5G Standalone (SA) testbed in a Deutsche Telekom lab with the enterprise smart phones connecting to a predefined set of private cloud applications. Ericsson provided the 5G Core network, Radio Access Network (RAN) and end-to-end orchestration including URSP.

Network Slicing

Network Slicing is a key architectural feature in 5G SA that enables multiple virtual networks to be created on a single physical network infrastructure. Different service characteristics and quality parameters can then be provided to each 'slice' adapted to customer needs and with full isolation between slices. These technical enablers will support operators to develop new differentiated services and business models, taking advantage of the premium connectivity 5G SA can deliver.

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