Three-pillar partnership: Deutsche Telekom becomes official partner of UEFA EURO 2024™

Next year's football highlight, UEFA EURO 2024 in Germany, is drawing ever closer. Deutsche Telekom will play a central role in this tournament and is an official partner of UEFA EURO 2024TM in the three areas of telecommunication services, sponsorship and media rights. At a media event in Cologne's RheinEnergieSTADION today, the company presented details of this triple partnership and announced extensive cooperation with RTL in the production and broadcasting of the matches.

Michael Hagspihl, Senior Vice President Global Strategic Projects and Marketing Partnerships, said at the event about Telekom's role: "One of football's great strengths is its power to connect people and trigger a wave of enthusiasm at a major event like UEFA EURO 2024TM. We want to anchor this emotional component more firmly in the collective consciousness of fans again. Telekom stands for connections across all borders like no other company. We want to help make the UEFA European Football Championship in Germany an unforgettable event for everyone. Close, cosmopolitan and with sporting highlights that we will remember fondly for a long time to come. Through our involvement in three important areas, we are also impressively underlining the special importance of the tournament for Telekom."

UEFA marketing director, Guy-Laurent Epstein said: “UEFA is thrilled to welcome Deutsche Telekom to the UEFA EURO 2024 commercial partner family. The unprecedented three-pillar partnership underlines UEFA’s and Deutsche Telekom’s common objective of connecting fans across Germany in a more comprehensive way during the four-week tournament. We look forward to collaborating with Deutsche Telekom towards a successful UEFA EURO 2024.”

Telekom's three-pillar partnership model at UEFA EURO 2024