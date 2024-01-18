New milestone: Schleswig-Holstein University Hospital to use solutions from Telekom and Google Cloud

A milestone for medicine: the University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein (UKSH) will use an extremely powerful cloud solution in future. Data will be stored highly securely in the T-Systems Sovereign Cloud powered by Google Cloud . Deutsche Telekom subsidiary T-Systems is responsible for managing the services and maintaining sovereignty and security. “We are implementing an ambitious digitalization plan,” says Jens Scholz, CEO of UKSH. “The use of modern cloud technology is the basis for this and one of the milestones on the way to a digital future.”.

Gottfried Ludewig, Managing Director of Telekom Healthcare Solutions, explains the pioneering cooperation: "We are supporting the UKSH with our offering of a sovereign cloud, powered by Google Cloud technology, on its path to digitalization with a highly secure and very powerful solution – this is particularly important when handling sensitive patient data," he explains, adding: "The UKSH benefits from state-of-the-art technology and thanks to our service retains sovereignty over its data.”

Increasing the quality of care – relieving the burden on medical staff

Germany's second largest university hospital wants to use the cloud solution from T-Systems and Google Cloud to improve the quality of care, reduce the workload on medical staff, and cut costs. "With this cloud solution, we are laying the foundation for the use of other innovative solutions,” says Rudi Dück, CIO of the UKSH. For example, we see great potential in the use of artificial intelligence to assist with MRIagnetic evaluation and tumor detection. Also to relieve our medical specialists of unnecessary routine tasks so that they have more time for treatment.”

The results of diagnostics can, for example, be digitized in the cloud. This includes the documentation and archiving of findings from patient samples and imaging procedures as well as treatment options.

High data protection and data security standards

The T-Systems Sovereign Cloud powered by Google Cloud meets the highGerman requirements for data protection, data residency, and security. The keys used to encrypt the data are held in T-Systems' German data centers. In addition to encryption, the Telekom subsidiary is also responsible for training staff, implementing the services, and structuring the data that is transferred from many systems in the clinic. The collaboration with UKSH will initially run for twelve months.

Cloud solutions for clinics at the DMEA (April 9 – 11)

Deutsche Telekom will also be presenting its health cloud solutions at DMEA (April 9 – 11) in Berlin in Hall 3.2, Stand A-103. The Group will also be presenting artificial intelligence, hyper automation and data analytics applications, as well as solutions for a modern, secure telematics infrastructure and digital identities at Europe's most important trade fair for healthcare.

About UKSH

The University Medical Center Schleswig-Holstein (UKSH) was founded on June 2, 2003. It was created from a merger of the two university medical centers in Kiel and Lübeck. The UKSH is the only maximum medical care provider in Schleswig-Holstein and, with around 16,300 employees from 120 nations, is the largest employer in the state. It is second largest university hospital in Germany. With over 1,000 training positions, the UKSH Academy is one of the most important training companies in northern Germany. With around 2,600 beds, the UKSH treated around 445,000 patients in 2022, a quarter of whom were inpatients. The balance sheet total amounted to around 2.6 billion euros.

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