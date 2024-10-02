More speed on old frequencies: ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎2G switch-off ensures better network

Deutsche Telekom is at the forefront when it comes to excellent mobile networks in Germany. In order to further improve the network and adapt it to the current needs of its customers, Deutsche Telekom currently plans to send the outdated 2G technology into well-deserved retirement in the summer of 2028.

As the first German mobile network operator, Deutsche Telekom has now announced the date for the planned shutdown of its 2G network. The 2G network is expected to be completely switched off by June 30, 2028, clearing the way for more modern and faster technologies.

"With the 2G frequency spectrum that will be freed up, we can further improve our network," says Abdu Mudesir, Chief Technology Officer at Telekom Deutschland GmbH. "We want fast data transmission for everyone - and we want it everywhere. That's why we will use the frequencies in our network for 4G and 5G in the future to make mobile surfing even better, especially in rural areas."

Breakthrough for mobile communications

About three decades ago, the introduction of 2G technology (GSM) revolutionized the mobile world and created the technical basis for digital mobile networks. This once-groundbreaking technology is now outdated. For over a decade, Telekom customers have been using the 4G (LTE) network, which not only enables faster internet browsing but also offers excellent voice quality with VoLTE (Voice over LTE).

Since 2019, the fifth generation of mobile communications (5G) has been available in Deutsche Telekom's network. More than 97 percent of the German population can already benefit from the exceptional speed and high capacity in the 5G network. By the end of 2025, it will even be 99 percent of the population, as Deutsche Telekom is continuously expanding its mobile network.

Goodbye, Dead Zones

So it's a good time to say goodbye to outdated 2G technology. Deutsche Telekom will use the spectrum currently blocked by 2G in the frequency range around 900 MHz for the much more powerful technologies in the future.

Areas that have so far only been covered by 2G, but not by 4G, will receive 4G/5G coverage as part of the ongoing network modernization even before the 2G network is switched off. In addition to the old 2G frequencies, other frequency ranges will also be used, making data transmission finally usable in areas where only phone calls were previously possible via 2G. After the 2G shutdown, the freed-up frequencies in the 900 MHz band will be additionally used for new technologies, leading to another performance boost.

Will customers need new devices after the 2G shutdown?

Most customers are already using Telekom's powerful 4G and 5G networks and will automatically benefit from the improvements brought about by the transition. Mobile phones without 4G (LTE) are rare today. However, these few devices are no longer usable after the changeover and must be replaced by modern devices in good time.

However, switching to a current device is already worthwhile today - even for customers who only want to make calls. Phone calls sound much better with the new devices. The new devices use VoLTE (Voice over LTE) or 5G VoNR (5G Voice over New Radio) technology for calls in the 4G and 5G networks. This ensures the best voice quality, makes the conversations sound more natural and increases audibility. Many devices even automatically reduce background noise in loud environments, ensuring excellent communication on the train or on the street.

Fans of push-button phones can also use the new networks. In addition to smartphones, there are also devices with buttons and without a touchscreen that support VoLTE. This makes it easy for all customer groups to switch to new, more powerful devices.

Especially if the mobile phone is used for more than just calls, it makes sense to switch quickly to a current device. Especially when it comes to the transmission of data, the new devices show their strengths. For example, pictures can be shared with friends or family many times faster. When browsing the Internet, music and video clips are also available much faster and in better quality.

Can your own phone already handle 4G or even 5G?

Usually, a look at the display reveals whether your own device is fit for fast data transfer. If the designations "5G", "4G" or "LTE" appear at the top of the screen during use, customers usually don't need to worry about anything else.

Customers can find out whether they already have an LTE-capable phone that supports the VoLTE standard or 5G VoNR (5G Voice over New Radio) when making calls on the help pages on the Internet at www.telekom.de/2g-abschaltung (german only). A call to the free service hotline 0800 330 2202 or a visit to the Telekom shop also bring clarity (german only).

What does the shutdown of 2G mean for the Internet of Things and M2M?

The Internet of Things (IoT) connects devices via the Internet, e.g. household appliances, vehicles or alarm systems. This allows, for example, the heating to be regulated while on the road or the electricity meter to transmit the consumption values to the energy supplier.

In this context, the abbreviation M2M stands for machine-to-machine and refers to the exchange of data between devices, without human help. For instance, it can quickly detect malfunctions in remote technical facilities like wind turbines or signal the arrival time of the next bus at a bus stop.

In the past, these devices mostly used the 2G and 3G wireless standards. At the latest since the shutdown of the 3G network a few years ago, providers have increasingly relied on modern technologies. In addition to 4G and 5G, Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) and LTE-M are primarily used. These technologies enable reliable data transmission even in hard-to-reach or far-flung locations.

Good preparation ensures smooth operation and saves costs

To ensure that all devices continue to work as desired even after the 2G switch-off, providers and users should take action now and prepare to replace the remaining old radio modules. Especially in the case of devices or systems with long-term service cycles, replacement can be carried out much more cost-effectively through timely planning.

When purchasing or regularly replacing devices and services, it is important to ensure support for modern technologies such as 4G/LTE and 5G, or for IoT applications, Narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT) and LTE-M. For phone calls, the Telekom Voice-over-LTE standard (VoLTE) or 5G VoNR (5G Voice-over-New-Radio) must also be supported.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance