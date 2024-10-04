Generative AI writes love letters – Cupid becomes unemployed, but judges can breathe a sigh of relief

A survey by Deutsche Telekom brings it to light: Cupid has had its day. In the future, people will no longer write their love letters themselves, but leave it to artificial intelligence (AI) to write love messages. In France, the USA and Poland, over 40 percent of respondents would consult tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Co. when writing love letters. And in Germany, too, 35 percent would use such generative AI for this purpose.

This is what YouGov found out on behalf of Deutsche Telekom. People in twelve European countries* (from Germany to Poland, to Sweden and the UK, from Greece to France) and the USA were asked: What would AI-based digital assistants be used for?

Valued helpers in everyday life

Digital assistants are becoming valued helpers in everyday life. Support with very practical problems and the organization of everyday life, e.g. scheduling or task management, is at the top of the list. This is something that 60 percent of respondents across all countries can imagine.

People would be similarly grateful for help in negotiating contracts, e.g. with the electricity provider. Almost half of all respondents can imagine this. There was almost as much approval (47%) for an AI-based health advisor. And AI would even be accepted as a conversation partner in times of loneliness (40 percent).

Overall, Germans do not differ much from other Europeans and Americans in their response behavior.

Only as a counterpart in job interviews can only 30 percent of Germans imagine a generative AI. Internationally, on the other hand, approval is sometimes as high as 45 percent, e.g. among people in Greece, Romania or Poland.

Only one in four (27%) would like to receive their ruling from a digital assistant.

This is how Germans answer the question "How likely is it that they would use AI-supported applications?"

Survey Design:

* Countries surveyed : Germany, France, Greece, Great Britain, Croatia, Austria, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary, USA

Representative : In each country, more than 1,000 respondents over the age of 18 were surveyed on a nationally representative basis (by age, gender and national regions).

Period : The survey took place simultaneously in all countries from 14 to 21 August.

Note: "Fast Food Knowledge & Virtual Love"

In a second study, the Allensbach Institute for Public Opinion Research on behalf of Deutsche Telekom sheds light on the effects of the increasing use of generative AI – i.e. models such as ChatGPT or Gemini. What do these digital assistants mean for how we deal with knowledge? How do the so-called social bots affect interpersonal interaction? This study will be published on October 29.

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