Premiere: Digital ID for batteries

T-Systems is presenting its solution for a product passport for batteries for the first time at the International Suppliers Fair (IZB) in Wolfsburg. “Battery Pass” documents the entire life cycle of an energy storage system right through to recycling. Suppliers, battery and vehicle manufacturers share their information for this purpose. The passport integrates the data on the manufacturing process and use in a digital twin. It maps all relevant data and documents the origin and accuracy of the information. From February 2027, the product passport will be mandatory for all batteries with more than 2 kWh that come onto the market in the EU – including electric motorcycles and cars. The product passport is an eco-label and also helps to determine the residual value of a battery and to recycle or dispose of it properly.

T-Systems offers the “Battery Pass” for purchase or rental. The solution masters the various semantics, protocols and formats and prepares the data on the various battery life cycle phases for the respective stakeholders. Companies share information via dataspaces such as Catena-X. Based on GAIA-X principles, T-Systems also ensures that both the origin of the data and the data itself can be verified.

Updates over-the-air for 30 million vehicles and more security

At stand 3317 in hall 3, T-Systems will also be showcasing solutions for the connected vehicle: from over-the-air updates to protection against cyber attacks. The Deutsche Telekom subsidiary's over-the-air (OTA) platform is a comprehensive, secure and scalable solution for updating software and firmware in connected cars. It is already in use for around 30 million vehicles worldwide.

With Automotive Security Monitoring (ASM), car manufacturers protect their vehicles from hackers. ASM examines data from individual vehicles for possible attack patterns. ASM uses e.g. databases for publicly known security vulnerabilities, information from the vehicle-specific digital twin and other manufacturer backend systems.

Further information at the IZB from October 22 to 24 in Wolfsburg at stand 3317 in hall 3.

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