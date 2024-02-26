Network APIs protect customers online





Deutsche Telekom is commercially launching a new API (Application Programming Interface). This helps to protect customers’ digital identities and prevent online fraud. The newly introduced Number Verify API enables an app to seamlessly verify a user's mobile phone number. This no longer requires two-factor authentication via SMS. This improves the user experience and prevents potential problems. For example, if users do not receive an SMS or are not familiar with the technology.

The new network API is being introduced in Germany together with Vodafone and O2 Telefónica under the umbrella of the GSMA Open Gateway Initiative. The three operators are working together with Vonage, among others. The Vonage platform will provide the standardized network interface for business customers. The platform will also handle the routing to the respective network operator. This enables business customers to develop more secure apps and services and reach all mobile customers in Germany.

Next API: SIM Swap

This network API can be used to check whether a given phone number has recently changed SIM cards. This helps mitigate account takeover attacks, in which fraudsters take control of the account owner’s SIM card using social engineering techniques and stolen personal data. For example, at the time of a financial transaction, a financial institution can check whether the relationship between the customer’s phone number and SIM Card has been recently changed, helping them decide whether to approve the transaction or not.

Simplified access to Web3 wallet, powered by Fireblocks

Deutsche Telekom is already testing various network APIs with several partners.

Among other things, it is a pioneer in simplifying access to Web3 wallets via a network API. Web3 is a decentralized concept for applications managed via the blockchain. Deutsche Telekom's service simplifies the complex verification process for Web3 apps from a tedious 50 clicks to an automated, secure process via the Number Verify API. The solution leverages the reliable security and scalability of partner Fireblocks' wallet infrastructure.

Deutsche Telekom’s collaboration with Fireblocks, an enterprise platform to manage digital asset operations and build innovative businesses on the blockchain, utilizes Fireblocks’ state-of-the-art technology to seamlessly integrate users’ digital identities with their mobile phone numbers. The solution is facilitated by direct communication with the Deutsche Telekom network via the API. This integration not only simplifies the user experience, but also enhances protection against fraud by directly associating the Web3 wallet address with a user's mobile phone number, making the transfer of digital assets as simple and secure as sending a text message.

Telekom and Sony successfully test network APIs for enhanced live broadcast

The news of the new API services follows the announcement that Deutsche Telekom and Sony successfully completed testing of a live-video solution. The solution from Sony and its subsidiary Nevion uses Deutsche Telekom’s network APIs to make optimum use of the 5G network and offer unprecedented low latency and reliable bandwidth – essential for live, professional video production.

MagentaBusiness API

In September 2023, Deutsche Telekom announced the launch of a friendly adopter trial for the first network APIs , under the brand “MagentaBusiness API”. The service is run on a platform from Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications and a part of Ericsson.





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