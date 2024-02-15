EuroCIS 2024: Deutsche Telekom presents end-to-end solutions for smart retail

Deutsche Telekom, together with its partners ServiceNow and Cisco, will be presenting solutions for the future of smart retail at the EuroCIS trade fair in Düsseldorf from February 27 to 29, 2024. The applications on show will support retailers in modernizing their IT infrastructure and prioritizing sustainability. Digital processes are very important in retail, according to a study by the EHI Retail Institute on technology trends in retail in 2023. Deutsche Telekom offers retailers digital solutions from a single source.

Stores benefit from automated processes

Premiere at EuroCIS 2024: T-Systems is presenting "Instore Task Management", an end-to-end solution developed with ServiceNow. The solution consists of technically harmonized components: Hardware, software and connectivity. It has a wide range of possible applications. Promotion campaigns, for example: Stores regularly have to adapt their promotional areas. What is to be presented, how and where is often specified in contracts with suppliers. The stores are usually informed via e-mail. The requirements are transmitted in a document. For on-site implementation, decoration employees or the property management have to be informed. There is no standardized documentation of whether and how the measures have been implemented. These individual steps not only cost time, they are also prone to errors. A central platform to which all branches are connected provides a solution. Information is sent digitally to the branches. Feedback and documentation are provided by employees directly in the system without media discontinuity.

The solution can also be used when cleaning and repairs are required in the store. The measures are ordered digitally in the system and later reported as completed. An end-to-end solution such as "Instore Task Management" ensures that analogue processes are digitized and automated. This creates transparency and optimizes workflows.

AI reduces error rate in law checks

With "Law Monitoring" T-Systems is presenting an artificial intelligence (AI) solution for commerce at the trade fair. An automated AI service that monitors topic-specific legal changes worldwide. This is particularly important for retailers, as almost daily laws are amended somewhere in the world: Import and sales bans, declaration requirements, environmental regulations, trade regulations or tax rates. Companies often check changes in legislation manually and assess the potential impact on their own business areas. Incorrect assessments and non-compliance with laws have serious consequences. Law monitoring reduces the error rate and helps retailers to protect themselves legally. Companies can derive recommendations for action, adapt changes and assess possible effects on their own business areas. T-Systems offers Law Monitoring as rental software (Software-as-a-Service, SaaS), which is used via the Internet. Employees can access it from various devices.

The advantage of sustainability

The issue of sustainability is putting retailers under pressure to act. Prospective buyers select suppliers based on sustainability aspects. Companies with proven sustainability are given preference in tenders. Banks also reward them with better credit conditions. At EuroCIS, Telekom is presenting the "Telekom Sustainability Manager", a modular solution for data collection, documentation, climate management and CO2 balance as well as supply chain management. The functions of the Telekom Sustainability Manager - such as legally compliant ESG reporting - meet the individual needs of retailers and facilitate overarching collaboration within the company. The requirements are adapted to the European market. Telekom offers the Telekom Sustainability Manager as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Retailers can use the rental software via the Internet without any IT effort. Companies can choose the suitable module, from a basic entry level to a complete package.

Working in the store of the future

What will the working world in retail look like? Various services make it easier for companies to digitally connect their store employees to the company. Offers for the use of mobile devices in the B2B environment include Telekom 5G devices at a good price-performance ratio. Deutsche Telekom also provides infrastructure, supports the development of apps and the integration of Office 365, offers flexible leasing options and ensures data security. The package includes exclusive employee offers for mobile phone tariffs, end devices and accessories.

Deutsche Telekom will also be providing information about the expansion of fiber optics and the associated benefits of the digital transformation of branches. High-performance broadband connections enable new services such as self-checkout or the use of modern analysis and AI technologies that evaluate business data in real time and gain valuable insights from it.

Visit us at EuroCIS in Hall 9, Stand F22 and find out more about modern solutions for smart retail in the digital world - true to the Deutsche Telekom motto "Smart Store - Seamless. Sustainable. Intelligent. Connected.".

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