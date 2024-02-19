T-Systems establishes new cloud region in Barcelona

T-Systems has established a new private cloud region for Southern Europe. Based in Barcelona, the new infrastructure consists of two data centers, acting as one (Twin-DC). The mission-critical, TIER III-certified data centers are located in Sant Boi and Cerdanyola del Vallès.

The new region represents an expansion of T-Systems’ Future Cloud Infrastructure (FCI) private cloud platform. The FCI global footprint already includes data centers in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, the Netherlands and the USA. FCI bridges the gap between legacy, on-premise systems and the cloud. The system allows companies to operate their services on a single hybrid cloud, increasing their flexibility and reducing costs. FCI provides security and data protection, built in.

With these facilities and the FCI platform, this region strengthens the technology infrastructure of the Deutsche Telekom Group and consolidates its network of data centers around the world. During his visit to the facilities, T-Systems CEO and Deutsche Telekom Board Member Ferri Abolhassan stated: “This new cloud region is a sign of T-Systems' strong commitment to developing a robust and high-quality technology infrastructure that will support digitalization and the European data economy for years to come.”

Cloud Services a pillar of growth

Cloud services were a pillar of T-Systems’ growth in Spain in 2023. The company maintained a double-digit growth rate, defying market trends. This was supported by the increase of over 20% in digitalization services compared to 2022. “This region positions us as a key player within the group for the development of Cloud services and consolidates our position as one of the leading providers in Spain,” said Osmar Polo, managing director of T-Systems Iberia.

From this new cloud region, the company currently offers services to different public organizations that provide service to more than 20 million citizens throughout Spain, and to hundreds of factories in critical industries such as automotive, food and construction.

T-Systems has a strong commitment to sustainability, which is also reflected in its data centers. The technology multinational is a signatory to the European pact for climate-neutral data centers and has also made investments to boost the energy efficiency of its data centers and the use of renewable energies.

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