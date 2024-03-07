Business GPT: Deutsche Telekom makes generative AI safe for business.

The UKA Group now has access to a secure, data protection-compliant tool for generative AI. The leading project developer for renewable energies is Deutsche Telekom's first Business GPT customer. The solution offers generative AI and the option of integrating internal company documents. The application is tested for IT security and data protection and hosted on Telekom's cloud environments . This allows UKA to retain control of its data in accordance with the GDPR and German data protection law. Telekom MMS ensures that UKA employees can enter company data securely and use it on all end devices.

With this solution, UKA offers its employees an application for everyday use and can also test innovative use cases within its specialist departments. In future, it will be possible to connect company applications directly via programming interfaces. The browser-based Business GPT can be accessed at UKA via the company’s own intranet, complete with the company’s own corporate design. This greatly shortens the path from business case to productive usage.

By using generative AI tools such as Business GPT, companies can reduce the effort expended for repetitive tasks and speed up their workflows. This leads to an increase in efficiency and new opportunities for innovation. For the international energy park developer UKA, the multilingual tool is particularly useful for efficient research and information procurement in day-to-day work as well as content creation.

Data sovereignty remains with the customer

Thanks to secure operation on cloud environments in Europe, companies can use the GPT 3.5 and GPT 4.0 models from Microsoft Azure OpenAI Services in a shielded area.

The product was originally developed for use by Deutsche Telekom employees, with exacting requirements for security, data protection and employee representation built in. Following this successful internal implementation, Telekom MMS added Business GPT to its portfolio, with UKA acquired as a pilot customer.

Real innovation through AI

“Business GPT makes us absolute pioneers. With this tool, we enable our employees worldwide to test use cases for AI language models in a secure environment and use them profitably. That's what I call real innovation!” says Christian Schmidt, Head of IT and Digital at UKA.

“Compliance and security – that's what our customers expect from us. It's in our DNA,” says Klaus Werner, Managing Director for Business Customers at Telekom Deutschland GmbH. “Business GPT combines Telekom’s reliability with the latest in natural language processing and all the innovation that comes with it.”

About the UKA Group

As a full-service developer, the UKA Group plans, builds, operates, and sells wind and photovoltaic (PV) farms. It provides sustainable power supplies in Germany, Europe and America that are independent of fossil energy imports, ensure low electricity generation costs, and are climate-friendly. UKA is an owner-managed company that has been pursuing a long-term business strategy since its founding in 1999. The company’s employees are committed to delivering the best possible project results that meet the highest criteria for quality and economic efficiency. All projects are systematically advanced, even when external circumstances require an extra measure of patience and perseverance.

The UKA Group is one of the leading project developers for renewable energies in Germany. UKA’s project pipeline in all its markets currently exceeds 19 gigawatts. In addition, the Group’s asset management subsidiary UKB handles the technical and commercial management of wind and PV farms in Germany.



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