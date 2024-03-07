Deutsche Telekom expands partnership with Netflix

Deutsche Telekom and Netflix today announced a new partnership which will offer Deutsche Telekom’s customers in many countries in Europe an improved, seamless entertainment experience. The partnership builds on Deutsche Telekom's commitment to consistently enhancing the integrated digital home experience, by giving customers access to Netflix’s extraordinary range of entertainment choices within its offerings. True to its claim "Connecting your world.", Deutsche Telekom aims to transport its customers to a vast world of content, enriching the home viewing experience and delivering a premium service via best-in-class connectivity.

Starting with Hrvatski Telekom in Croatia and Magyar Telekom in Hungary, Deutsche Telekom’s subsidiaries in multiple European countries will offer new ways to integrate Netflix – including bundling or set-up features on their TV interface – giving customers more choice over how to enjoy their favourite content. In the course of this year, all national companies of Deutsche Telekom Group in Europe with an existing TV offering will introduce the benefits of this new partnership to their customers.

Dominique Leroy, Board Member for Europe at Deutsche Telekom AG:

“We are excited to work with Netflix to deliver yet another tangible value for our customers in Europe. This partnership shows that we're listening to what our customers want: easy, enjoyable, and satisfying entertainment that fits perfectly with the premium home experience we provide.”

Emma Lloyd, Vice President, EMEA Partnerships at Netflix said: “This partnership builds on our strong relationship with Deutsche Telekom and is a great collaborative effort in placing people at the heart of the entertainment experience. We are delighted to launch this offering which will provide consumers an incredible variety of entertainment options from award winning films to fan-favourite series, documentaries, and unscripted programs from across Europe and beyond.“

About Netflix

Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services with over 260 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.



About Deutsche Telekom : Deutsche Telekom Group profile