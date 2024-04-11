T-Systems and Frequentis further digitalize Dublin Airport

T-Systems has integrated a new management product from Frequentis into Dublin Airport's system to further enhance information flow, resource management, and passenger satisfaction. With Frequentis airportWORKS, the airport operator digitizes all information and documentation on airside maintenance and repair work on the apron, taxiways, and runways. T-Systems is linking airportWORKS with its own airport management system in Dublin, which will then automatically transfer information about works on the tarmac to the systems for managing parking positions at the terminal and on the apron. This addition means that T-Systems now offers digitalization solutions for almost all processes at Dublin Airport from a single source.

Frequentis airportWORKS optimizes the process to withdraw facilities from operational use in order to systematically plan and conduct maintenance and construction works during full flight operations. This ensures that all parties involved are informed quickly and seamlessly and that all flight operations on the ground align with the airport operations plan. Frequentis airportWORKS also creates audit-proof reports for the air traffic control and civil aviation authorities.

T-Systems already supplies over 50 international airports around the world with airport management solutions. The focus here is on flight plan and resource management in the terminal and on the apron. The solutions support the efficient handling of passengers, baggage and freight. For example, T-Systems processes and distributes flight information on the display boards in the airport or guides passengers to the correct baggage carousel. Frequentis airport products are key enablers for the most effective collaboration between airports, airlines and Air Navigation Service Providers to reduce costs for all stakeholders, achieve their performance objectives, and increase passenger satisfaction. Now, with Frequentis, T-Systems is integrating the flight operations areas into its range of solutions.

Frequentis and T-Systems will be showcasing their solutions at the Passenger Terminal Expo 2024 in Frankfurt from April 16 to 18 at booth D60.

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