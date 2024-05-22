Deutsche Telekom stands up for the digital dignity of humankind

The German Basic Law was proclaimed on May 23, 1949. It lays down the basic values of our society and is a symbol of democracy, freedom and the rule of law. Telekom also stands for these values and extends its congratulations on this anniversary. At the same time, it calls upon society to take a bigger stand for democratic values and stand up against hate, racism, and extremism. With its message “Human dignity shall also be inviolable in the digital world”, it references the very first, defining article of the Basic Law, which still applies to this day. Deutsche Telekom is intentionally expanding this to include the digital world, since the way people are currently interacting with one another online is increasingly influenced by hate and incendiary language. There is a real need for action.

As of tomorrow, Deutsche Telekom will be publishing its call to action through various types of advertisements in Germany. The company will also call on people to participate in the 2024 European elections: “Your vote for Europe, your vote for democracy”. In an entertaining, informative manner, the company will use its social media channels to draw awareness to the importance of participating in the direct election of the European Parliament on June 9, 2024. In addition, the entire Deutsche Telekom Board of Management will support the activities in terms of communication and share the appeals via its own social media channels.

According to a recent representative survey by Infratest dimap, more than three quarters of Germans consider the German Basic Law to be a good or very good constitution. Many people are worried about democracy, however, and it is especially at risk online. Studies have indicated that around one quarter of people asked have been insulted or even threatened online and the trend is increasing. The studies also show that younger people are most frequently confronted with hate online. Only few are confident enough to take a stance on something in public for fear of putting themselves at risk. Only 25 percent of respondents to the Hate Speech Forsa-Studie 2023 stated that they had responded to hate speech in order to criticize it. Being confident in advocating for tolerance, acceptance, or more justice can really help. Not only does each and every comment that speaks up against hate, incendiary language, and exclusion lend strength to those affected, it also sends a signal to those reading on in silence.

Right to human dignity

If hate and incendiary language turn into violence or violent actions, as in recent times, it is more important than ever to remind ourselves of the core values at the foundation of democracy: the right to human dignity and the right to physical integrity. Deutsche Telekom supports these values and is calling on society to join together and stand up for our democratic basic rights. Everyone can make a contribution to democracy, freedom and diversity: through constructive dialog, personal commitment or in the upcoming European elections. Every vote counts.

Open-mindedness, respect, and solidarity are not only values that help make Germany a place worth living, they also help make it stronger from an economic perspective. The German economy thrives on international relations. It needs people from all over the world who want to live and work here. Not only do populism, nationalism, and right-wing extremist ideologies harm democracy, they impact our economic success, too. Deutsche Telekom calls on the strength of community: take a stand and dedicate yourselves along with us to nurturing freedom, diversity, and a welcoming culture. Diversity is our strength.

75 years of the German Basic Law

The Basic Law begins with this first, defining article: “Human dignity shall be inviolable. To respect and protect it shall be the duty of all state authority”. Further basic rights are then listed, ending with Article 19. They guarantee freedom of speech and of the press, freedom of faith, and equal rights. The Basic Law also includes principles regarding state structure, general regulations on the Federal and State Governments, provisions for individual constitutional bodies such as the Federal Government and Bundestag, on legislature, state administration, jurisdiction, and finance. The Basic Law has applied to all of Germany since reunification in 1990. More information under 75 Years of the Basic Law and on the DNA of Democracy project pages, both in German.

For diversity and democracy

Deutsche Telekom stands for democratic values. It does not tolerate any kind of hate or incendiary language, discrimination, racism, or fascism. It stands for everything that connects people, societies, and cultures. Deutsche Telekom clearly and aggressively rejects attitudes that divide and separate. It has made a public and transparent commitment to this via its Code of Conduct , the Diversity Policy , and the Code of Human Rights . It makes its stance on the matter loud and clear to the public through long-term initiatives such as “ No hate speech .” Since 2020, Deutsche Telekom has joined together with many other partner organizations to take a stand for respectful behavior online.

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