Law Monitor supports legal departments with AI

Deutsche Telekom is offering a new software-as-a-service solution called "Law Monitor". The AI-based model supports corporate legal departments in quickly recognising changes to national and, in the long term, international laws.

Law Monitor creates more transparency

In light of the high density of regulations both in Germany and worldwide, companies have to monitor more and more laws in order to remain legally compliant. This is necessary across all industries and means that companies have to devote a lot of resources to this task. For example, as of this month, the European packaging industry is obliged to produce disposable plastic bottles with attached lids in order to avoid plastic waste in the environment. The legal requirements have been modified and the packaging industry has had to react accordingly.

Recognise, structure, inform

The Law Monitor automates the time-consuming monitoring of laws by scanning the legal texts from the German Federal Law Gazette. The solution uses AI to recognise and structure legal texts available online from text, images and tables. Legal department employees can see the changes at a glance in a dashboard. This gives lawyers more time to focus on checking the content and assessing the context of the changes.

Cross-industry and international

In contrast to existing competing products, the Law Monitor will be able to display legal changes from different countries in a single tool. The solution currently monitors legislative changes in Germany. A further 19 countries, including specific states in the USA, will be added in the coming months. The Law Monitor is relevant for all industries and the public sector.

Automation of internal processes

"AI has come to stay. At T-Systems, we see ourselves as consultants for our customers and need to make AI tangible. The Law Monitor is a good example of this. Automotive companies, for example, have to check on a daily basis whether laws have been changed. Since 7 July, for example, binding regulations have applied throughout the EU for the integration of specific assistance systems, such as emergency braking and lane departure warning systems in new cars. The Law Monitor helps car manufacturers to make these regulations transparent in real time in order to adapt production at an early stage," says Dr Ferri Abolhassan, CEO of T-Systems and member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG.

One customer from the automotive industry is already working with the "Law Monitor". Other customers from the automotive and packaging industries have already signaled their interest.

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