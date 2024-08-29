Digital X 2024: Setting the stage for innovation, inspiration and impact

About three weeks to go until visitors to Digital X can once again experience high-tech innovations live in Cologne:

This year, the central point of contact for all questions relating to Digital X will be the AI avatar “Judy” . She talks to visitors and is able to spontaneously answer all questions about the trade fair. She is based on GPT-4 and, thanks to state-of-the-art technology, the humanoid avatar's movements and facial expressions feel lifelike.

Two of the main challenges of autonomous robotics are seamless mobile phone coverage and precise positioning. Danish robotics specialist Capra Robotics relies on Deutsche Telekom's IoT mobile and satellite network and Swift Navigation. Digital X showcases a wide variety of use cases: From automated city cleaning to autonomous parcel delivery and gritting in winter.

The start-up Sightful has launched the Spacetop G1, an AR laptop that redefines the way we work and interact. Instead of a conventional screen, it projects an impressive 100-inch AR surface directly in front of your eyes, completely redefining mobile working.

Using Extended Reality (XR), fans can also experience sports broadcasts in a completely new way. The XR application extends the physical boundaries of the TV screen and allows fans to view live statistics or other camera angles in alongside the action. Next Gen TV shows the game in the room and around the fan, merging the real world with the virtual broadcast.

Flying drones have arrived in everyday life. The new trend sport drone soccer offers a playful approach to the new technology and trains STEM skills. Six students who represented Germany as a youth team in “Drone Soccer” at the World Cup in South Korea will compete against each other on site.

Meet digitalization thought leaders and makers in person

Dirk Nowitzki was the first German to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. He has been a Unicef ambassador for Germany since 2013 and has set up two foundations of his own: one in Dallas and one in his home town of Würzburg - both focus on working with children and developing their potential.

Hendrik Wüst has been a directly elected member of the North Rhine-Westphalia state parliament since 2005. On October 23, 2021, he was elected Chairman of the CDU North Rhine-Westphalia. Wüst has been Minister-President of North Rhine-Westphalia since October 27, 2021.

Meredith Whittaker is the President of Signal. Her work has helped shape global AI policy and change public opinion about it to better recognize the surveillance practices and concentration of industrial resources that modern AI requires.

Nico Rosberg ventured into sustainability-oriented start-ups and investments after his racing career. In 2020, he founded Rosberg X Racing, which competes in the Extreme E electric off-road series and has won two championships. RXR aims to raise awareness of electromobility and help combat climate change.

Siim Sikkut was named one of the world's 20 most influential people in digital government by Apolitical and co-founded the pioneering Estonian e-Residency program.

Visit us at Digital X 2024 Digital X is coming back to Cologne on September 18th and 19th, 2024. With stages, marketplaces, brand houses and top-class speakers, Cologne's city center will become a world exhibition of digitalization in 2024 once more. Megatrends of the future and digital solutions will be brought to life - in the areas of future of work, connected business, security and sustainability. Digital X is Europe's largest cross-industry digitalization initiative, organized by Deutsche Telekom with more than 300 national and international partners involved. For more details, visit www.telekom.com/digital-x-special .

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