Deutsche Telekom acquires hospital IT specialist from Austria

Deutsche Telekom is further expanding its strong position in the healthcare sector. The Group is acquiring the IT specialist for the management of medical data synedra from Austria. The founding team and its more than 80 employees will become part of the Telekom family as part of the acquisition. The companies did not provide any information on the purchase price.

Digitization in the healthcare sector is continuously increasing. More and more clinics are networking and exchanging medical data with each other or with specialists. Every contact with a doctor, every examination and every laboratory result generates data. In particular, radiological image data, videos and genome data contribute to hospitals producing up to several terabytes of data every day. The Health Content Management (HCM) platform from synedra sheds light on this data jungle and ensures secure archiving, ordering and exchange of medical data. With the acquisition, Deutsche Telekom will expand its portfolio in the future to include the HCM solutions from synedra and the documentation solutions from akedis Innovations.



Dr. Ferri Abolhassan, Member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG and CEO of T-Systems, says: "Health is the most important thing. At Deutsche Telekom, we support the healthcare sector with various solutions. Our goal is to offer a sovereign and interoperable cloud platform with the use of artificial intelligence that enables the secure storage, use and exchange of medical data throughout Europe. With the acquisition of synedra, we complement our portfolio, continue our growth trajectory in this sector and strengthen our position in the competitive environment. At the same time, we offer our customers a secure, efficient and modern platform that enables services and new tools for even better and more efficient healthcare."

Dr. Stefan Andreatta, CEO of synedra: "We offer a modular and scalable HCM platform for the collection, long-term storage, visualization and distribution of medical data. It enables the consolidation of medical data silos on an integrated and interoperable platform. This is independent of the data format used. With the combined portfolio, Deutsche Telekom and synedra will cover all processes of day-to-day hospital operations in the future."

"With its many years of expertise in healthcare and its innovative health portfolio, Deutsche Telekom is the best home for the employees and solutions of synedra and akedis, our start-up. By combining our know-how, we can provide even better support to hospitals in the DACH region and beyond in successfully managing their health data," adds Dr. Thomas Pellizzari, founder of synedra and Managing Director of akedis.

Sovereign AI platform for hospitals in Europe

The healthcare IT market is a focus industry for Deutsche Telekom. The company is the manufacturer of the hospital information system (HIS) "iMedOne" and is one of the five largest providers in Germany with 200 customers and over 100,000 users. With the HealthID, which is also the basis for the electronic patient record (ePA), the company also reaches around 35 million people with health insurance. As a HIS manufacturer, Deutsche Telekom already offers a specially certified sovereign cloud platform and has been working with synedra for several years in a spirit of trust.



The acquisition not only expands Deutsche Telekom's portfolio of data platforms and interoperability solutions. The companies also complement each other well regionally. Headquartered in Austria, synedra has subsidiaries in Germany and Switzerland and serves more than 260 clinics.

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