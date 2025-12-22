Deutsche Telekom strengthens its commitment to the defense sector – T.Capital makes strategic investment in Quantum Systems

Deutsche Telekom is forming a strategic partnership with Quantum Systems, the leading provider of autonomous surveillance drones, to develop solutions for the protection of critical infrastructure. Quantum Systems’ proven technology complements Deutsche Telekom’s strengths in intelligent platforms, connectivity and system integration – “Security made in Germany.”

“With Quantum Systems, we have a strong partner at our side – with the common goal of making Germany safer. We respond to threats from abroad and at home and provide our government agencies and corporate customers with state-of-the-art technology, especially for the protection of critical infrastructure,” says Ferri Abolhassan, Member of the Board of Management for T-Systems at Deutsche Telekom.

Sven Kruck, Co-CEO of Quantum Systems, emphasizes: “We already have a strong presence in the military sector. Deutsche Telekom is the ideal partner for increasing the use of our proven technologies in the non-military sector. Together we are tapping into new customers and use cases.”

Strategic investment via T.Capital Tech Fund

The investment is made through T.Capital’s 2 billion euros Tech Fund. The fund deploys strategic capital into leading technology companies across Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Cloud, Internet of Things and Defense Tech.

The capital invested will be used in particular to jointly develop and commercialize further commercial use cases for Quantum Systems’ technology – with a focus on enhancing the protection of critical infrastructure in Germany and Europe.

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