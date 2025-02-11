Digital identity: From 18? Telekom and Scytáles launch smart age check for the Internet.

The internet and its applications are to become more secure for EU citizens. Anyone who logs into apps, internet portals or web stores today usually uses a user name and password. The respective operator has control over this data. The European Union is now taking back control for its citizens. To this end, the EU is promoting a personal digital wallet on cell phones.

In future, users will store official documents and identity data in the EU wallet. To do this, they will create a digital twin of their electronic ID card on their smartphone. In this way, the EU wants to speed up entry and exit checks in the Schengen area, for example. The EIDAS Regulation obliges all member states to issue and recognize an EU Digital Identity Wallet (EUDIW) by 2026.

Telekom and Scytáles develop age check

Having your ID card in your wallet also makes online shopping safer. This is particularly important when purchasing age-restricted products or content. The online store communicates with the wallet and requests the required information from the identity data. If customers are of the required minimum age, the purchase can be made online.

Deutsche Telekom and the Swedish ID specialist Scytáles are now jointly developing the age check for the wallet on behalf of the EU Commission. The companies did not provide any information on the contract volume or duration.

Secure login without passwords

Ferri Abolhassan, CEO of T-Systems and member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG, says: “With secure identities, we are giving EU citizens back their lost digital sovereignty. People who order e.g. sneakers online often don't know what the web store is doing with their user data. The technology confirms that someone really is who they say they are. An easy logging in without passwords for online citizen services, banking transactions or travel - simple and secure. In Germany, we are already providing successful secure healthcare services in this way.”

Scytáles CEO Konstantin Papaxanthis says: “Ensuring the safety, security, and privacy of minors is a top priority in the Commission’s Better Internet for Kids (BIK+) strategy. Being the technology provider for the EUDI Wallet, positions us as the ideal partner for creating a solution that meets all the high standards required for the EU wide Age Verification. We’re thrilled to have been awarded the contract by the EU, together with T-Systems and are proud to see our technology recognized."

Deutsche Telekom tests digital identities in EU field tests

Deutsche Telekom is a partner of the EU in the introduction of digital identities. The company is taking part in the EU's field tests . The activation of mobile phone cards is being tested. The tests are taking place in Germany, France, Austria, Poland, the Netherlands, Greece and Ukraine.

Every second health ID for people with statutory health insurance from Deutsche Telekom

The technology is already being used in Germany. More than half of those with statutory health insurance will have a digital identity from Deutsche Telekom in future. Telekom's IT division T-Systems has won contracts from AOK and Barmer . Under the Digital Care and Nursing Modernization Act (DVPMG), statutory health insurance companies are obliged to introduce secure digital identities. These are intended to supplement existing ID procedures such as identification using an electronic health card (eGK).

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About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance

AboutScytáles: Scytáles is actively developing the EUDI Wallet Reference Implementation for the EU Commission and providing support in drafting the EUDI Wallet Architecture and Reference Framework (ARF). This positions Scytáles as an ideal partner for creating a solution that meets the ARF specifications. Scytáles is well-equipped to offer valuable strategic insights to Member States, Issuers and relying partners as they develop their own solutions. Scytáles is a product company and has for 10 years been at the forefront of digital security, pioneering solutions that protect digital identities across the globe, developing and successfully implementing mobile driving licenses, mobile IDs, derived mobile IDs, digital identity wallets and solutions for connected ecosystems.

www.scytales.com

www.linkedin.com/company/scytales-ab/



Media Contact:

Anna Seddigh

Chief Communications Officer

aseddigh@scytales.com

marketing@scytales.com

0046 (0) 70 988 60 48