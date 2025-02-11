Picture book cooperation: Black Forest Labs and Deutsche Telekom

Black Forest power meets Rhineland giant: Deutsche Telekom is cooperating with the hottest German AI startup now: Black Forest Labs. Together, they are developing a Telekom-specific model for generating photorealistic images. Deutsche Telekom wants to use this for its marketing activities.

"We were impressed with the quality of the FLUX image generator from Black Forest Labs. When we use AI images, they need to look realistic and fit our business. And not as a product of chance, but in a targeted and controlled way. For example, to properly represent our logo. Black Forest Labs is achieving this with an innovative AI technology 'Made in Germany', which we are very pleased about," says Claudia Nemat, Member of the Board of Management for Technology and Innovation at Deutsche Telekom. FOTOSHOW

A Telekom-specific model based on Flux Pro provides the solution. These applications are in the focus:

Character Consistency

e.g. showing the same photo model in any context, for example in a restaurant, in a park or at work; discussing, laughing, eating, playing and much more and changes in characteristics such as age, hair color, etc.

e.g. showing the same photo model in any context, for example in a restaurant, in a park or at work; discussing, laughing, eating, playing and much more and changes in characteristics such as age, hair color, etc. Object Consistency

e.g. possibility to integrate devices in different positions in a targeted manner and thus create several images that show the devices in different contexts without them changing. A T Phone should always look like a T Phone.

e.g. possibility to integrate devices in different positions in a targeted manner and thus create several images that show the devices in different contexts without them changing. A T Phone should always look like a T Phone. Color Consistency

e.g. the pictures must always have the right magenta tone.

"We were very pleased about Deutsche Telekom's interest in our technology and see this strategic partnership as forward-looking in several respects: On the one hand, we as Black Forest Labs are continuing our path of anchoring Generative AI as an important tool for professionals in the areas of content creation and marketing. On the other hand, our cooperation shows that 'AI made in Europe' is by no means left behind, but defines the state of the art, especially in the areas of text-to-image and text-to-video, and thus enables new and innovative use cases that are also very interesting for established companies," says Andreas Blattmann, co-founder of Black Forest Labs.

As part of the announced partnership, different models will be developed . These form the basis for a tool that will be made available to employees in the marketing and communications departments later this year. It enables them to generate authentic and brand-related images for use in a commercial context (for marketing). Easy and intuitive to use. Fast and flexible in implementation.

Regarding the strategic importance of AI, Uli Klenke, Deutsche Telekom's global brand manager, emphasizes: "Black Forest Labs' AI image generation is a powerful tool that opens up new possibilities in creation. For corporate use, we need to ensure that AI-generated content adequately represents our brand."

The aim is to create images with prompts like this: 'A group of laughing young people taking a selfie on the beach in Barcelona on a spring day. They take the picture with a T Phone.’

The fine-tuning for brand-specific visual concepts, such as the Telekom logo, the T Phone and a set of people, was started a few weeks ago. By the way, you don't need a lot of data for training. A small number of pictures, around 20 motifs, is enough.

The fields of application for the AI images are diverse and range from social media posts to print campaigns. It is planned to expand the tool to the generation of videos in addition to photo creation.

Black Forest Labs will provide an insight into the tool at the Telekom booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Agreements with model agencies and photo productions

In order to achieve the greatest possible authenticity in the AI-generated images, Deutsche Telekom is currently examining the possibility of developing AI images based on real photo models. To this end, the company discussed the topic with model agencies and photo productions at an early stage and made initial agreements. These allow the use of AI specific training within a defined and closed framework. This protects the originator, the personal rights of the photo models, but also the "owner" of the image, i.e. Telekom as the client.

Technology as added value

Deutsche Telekom wants to let people participate in the opportunities of digitization. For many years, the company has relied on technologies that are good and useful for society. This also applies to the use of AI. Deutsche Telekom is working with strong partners to develop innovative solutions for private and business customers, and also uses AI itself. The Group aims to play a leading role in the use and provision of AI for the benefit of society, the economy and the company. For more information, see www.telekom.com/en/company/digital-responsibility .

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