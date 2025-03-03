From the vision to “our AI Phone”: the next chapter

The new AI phone and more "Magenta AI" and at MWC25 – at Deutsche Telekom, customers can immerse themselves in the rapid development of AI.

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From the vision to the AI Phone: the next chapters

In 2024, Deutsche Telekom presented the concept of an AI Phone at the MWC. Now Deutsche Telekom is opening the next chapter and moving beyond concepts into reality and thus into the hands of customers. Thanks to the Perplexity assistant, Deutsche Telekom's new AI Phone becomes an indispensable companion: order a taxi, reserve a table, translate in real time, and answer all questions. In the future, millions of Deutsche Telekom customers will always have a virtual butler on their AI Phone at their side. In addition, he writes e-mails, starts phone calls, plays music, summarizes texts or translates them, makes calendar entries and much more. In addition, Google Cloud AI, ElevenLabs and Picsart can also be found on the AI phone.

On smartphones available at Deutsche Telekom, the digital assistant can be accessed directly from the lock screen or by double-tapping the power button. The AI Phone will be available in course of the year.

“Our real-world AI Phone and ‘Magenta AI’ bring together cutting-edge technology and everyday convenience. The trusted AI companion, our AI Phone, will help you in many situations: find reliable answers with reference to the source. Conveniently book a restaurant or taxi. Let an AI assistant do your shopping. All without having to switch between apps. Intuitively and preferably by voice. This is the future of AI innovation for consumers", says Claudia Nemat, Member of the Board of Management for Technology and Innovation at Deutsche Telekom. "The days of the confusing app jungle are over.”

All customers who do not want to buy a new smartphone also have access to these selected AI offers with "Magenta AI" in the MeinMagenta app. Starting this summer, Google Cloud AI, ElevenLabs and Picsart will be available as new applications in addition to Perplexity.

"We foresee a role for Deutsche Telekom in democratizing access to the best of Generative AI technology for our customers. This is our core vision for ‘Magenta AI’" says Jon Abrahamson, Chief Product & Digital Officer at Deutsche Telekom. "’Magenta AI’ stands for amazing, useful, secure AI services. Once used, you will never give it back."

My personal assistant just a tap away

The first partner of "Magenta AI" was Perplexity in the fall of 2024. With billions of questions answered in 2024, Perplexity is one of the most sought-after startups at the moment.

Now, the Perplexity Assistant, released earlier this year, will become the main feature of Deutsche Telekom's new AI Phone in the course of the year. It processes language, text and images. Creates calendar entries, writes emails, makes summaries and translates content.

What's more, do you need a taxi? Initiate a call? Order food? Do some shopping? No problem. Perplexity's digital assistant makes it possible.

Other top AI partners at the start: Google Cloud AI, ElevenLabs and Picsart

Deutsche Telekom will offer more and more services over time. In summer, Google Cloud AI, ElevenLabs and Picsart will be available.

Understanding the world

Google Cloud AI makes AI a seamless and intuitive part of daily life, providing contextually relevant assistance when needed. For example, when on the go, users can translate conversations in real time, or translate written text from signs, menus, and other documents, just by looking at them through a device’s camera. This is because of Google’s Gemini Multimodal Live API, which facilitates natural, human-like voice conversations where users can interrupt the model at any time. The model's video understanding capability expands ways to communicate, enabling you to share camera input or screencasts and ask questions about them.

Create your own podcasts quickly and easily

ElevenLabs can convert various inputs (prompts, URLs, documents) into engaging multi-speaker podcasts. This allows for quick content creation without time-consuming manual writing. AI-driven podcast creation significantly reduces the time and resources spent on production.

AI avatars for everyone

Integrating avatar creation into “Magenta AI” provides a fun, interactive feature that encourages user engagement within the app. Picsart’s tool transforms selfies or photos into a variety of artistic styles, including Superhero, Anime, Fantasy, and more.

It’s easy to use, unique, versatile, and fun! Customers can generate personalized images for social media profiles, holiday greetings, and more.

Deutsche Telekom at the Mobile World Congress from 3-3-2025 to 3-6-2025 Stay informed with the MWC newsletter:

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Stream the Magenta Keynote

You can follow the "Magenta Keynote" live from Barcelona on March 3 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on www.telekom.com/media .



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