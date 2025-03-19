New mobile plans from Telekom achieve breakthrough in "Unlimited" on the best network

All good things come to an end – the last day of vacation, the last piece of cake, the last episode of your favorite series. Except at Telekom. Here it's: Book once, enjoy forever. Starting April 1, those forming a community can easily access unlimited data volume in the best network (CHIP 01/2025). Telekom's promise is: Save as a community. No more limits in mobile service, no compromise on quality.

"We make mobile service easy. No constant recharges, no degraded network quality, no speed limitations. Instead, high-speed 5G and top-notch service – either personal or digital via app," says Wolfgang Metze, Head of Consumer Business at Telekom Germany.

The trick is simple – particularly enhanced are the M and L plans. Here, the first additional card for €19.95 per month already has the double Unlimited effect. The additional card automatically includes unlimited data volume. At the same time, it upgrades the main plan: also to Unlimited. The twist: Each further additional card costs only €9.95 per month, also with unlimited data volume. Those who have both mobile and landline contracts with Telekom get the double Unlimited effect even in the MagentaMobil S plan. But even solo users benefit. All plans have been enhanced with additional data volume or other extras.

With the new plans, Telekom also aims to address societal developments, says Metze. "People feel constantly restricted in daily life. There's less togetherness and more opposition." The new plans are the counter-concept. "We strengthen communities. Be it partnerships or families, shared apartments or friends. Those who join forces save money and don't have to worry about mobile service. It just works. Unlimited. And almost everywhere. With 5G and LTE, we cover 99.8% of all households in Germany. Those who want to surf affordably don't have to compromise on quality anymore. Against dead spots and data frustration, there's a simple recipe: Come to Telekom."

The new MagentaMobil plans: More included for the same price

The prices for the main plan's individual tariffs remain stable; but they already offer significantly more than before. In the tariff models S, M, and L, the data volume increases by 10 or 20 gigabytes (GB) to now 30 (S), 50 (M), and 100 (L) GB. But that's not all: The MagentaMobil L and XL plans also receive, for the first time, a flat rate for international calls. Customers can make free calls from Germany to all networks in the European Union (including Norway, Ireland, and Liechtenstein), as well as Switzerland, the UK, and Turkey.

"Here, too, we respond to the needs of our customers," says Wolfgang Metze. "Switzerland, the UK, and Turkey are countries where friends and families of many of our customers often travel frequently. In our new L and XL plans, customers can also make free calls to these countries." Moreover, Telekom always comes up with something new for its customers. Those who use the Telekom app "Mein Magenta" regularly find, for example, discounts on various products in the "Magenta Moments," can purchase concert tickets before the official sale starts, or benefit from other promotions.

To use the increased data volume on multiple devices, the MagentaMobil L plan will include a free MultiSIM card. The MagentaMobil XL offer even includes two cards – for use in a tablet or smartwatch, for example. The largest plan still includes 5 GB per month for roaming in country groups 2 and 3. Countries like the USA, Turkey, or Egypt belong to these groups.

The smallest plan, MagentaMobil XS, has significantly grown and now includes 20 GB for €29.95 per month. All plans, as usual, include a phone and SMS flat rate to all German networks. Additionally, all new mobile plans utilize Telekom's 5G network. 5G is already available to 98% of people in Germany through Telekom's network, and LTE to over 99%. Overall, approximately 120,000 antennas operate in Telekom's network, with over 96,500 supporting 5G.

Overview of the new mobile plans

MagentaMobil XS: 20 GB for €29.95/monthly

MagentaMobil S: 30 GB for €39.95/monthly

MagentaMobil M: 50 GB for €49.95/monthly

• Unlimited GB with a PlusCard from €19.95/month

MagentaMobil L: 100 GB for €59.95/month

• Unlimited GB with a PlusCard from €19.95

• Flat-rate calls from Germany to EU+CH+UK+TR countries

• 1 free MultiSIM

MagentaMobil XL: Unlimited GB for €84.95/month

• 5 GB for roaming in LG 2 and 3

• Flat-rate calls from Germany to EU+CH+UK+TR countries

• 2 free MultiSIMs

The first PlusCard costs only €19.95 monthly, each additional one is charged at €9.95 per month. Additionally, there is the MagentaMobil PlusCard Kids & Teens for children and teenagers aged 6 to 17, which always costs €9.95 monthly. In MagentaMobil XS and MagentaMobil S without landline advantage, all added PlusCards automatically receive the same data volume as the main card. In MagentaMobil XL, this is already Unlimited.

Affordable additional cards for more community – calculation examples (monthly)

Couple on the MagentaMobil M plan

Main card (50 GB) for €49.95. PlusCard added for €19.95. The PlusCard upgrades the main card to unlimited data volume, instead of the original 50 GB. The additional card also includes Unlimited. On average, €34.90 per card for unlimited data volume. Family with two children on the MagentaMobil L plan

Main card (100 GB) for €59.95. Plus a MultiSIM for an additional device like a tablet or smartwatch. First PlusCard for €19.95 and two additional PlusCards for €9.95 each. Main card receives an upgrade to unlimited data volume. PlusCards are also unlimited. Thus, unlimited data volume for an average of €24.95 per card. Additionally, the MultiSIM for the additional device, also with Unlimited. Shared apartment with four people on the MagentaMobil S plan (has Telekom landline)

Main card (30 GB) for €39.95. First PlusCard for €19.95 and two additional PlusCards for €9.95 each. Main card receives an upgrade to unlimited data volume; PlusCards also unlimited. Thus, unlimited data volume for €19.95 on average per card.

Full Flexibility

All plans are available with a 24-month contract term or in the Flex version without a minimum contract term. Of course, current devices can be added to the 24-month contracts. The provision costs a one-time fee of 39.95 euros for the main card, 19.95 euros for the PlusCard, and 9.95 euros for the PlusCard+. The new mobile plans will be available from April 1, 2025, through customer service, online at telekom.de, in Telekom shops, and in specialized retail stores.

Business Customers: "Business Mobil" plans also receive more data volume

From April 1, 2025, business customers will also benefit from more high-speed volume. For example, in the current Business Mobil S (including Business Cards S) and Business Mobil M (including Business Cards M) plans, the data volume increases from 20 GB to 30 GB and from 40 GB to 50 GB respectively. Existing customers automatically benefit from the increase.

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