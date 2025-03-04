Smart Standby: Integrated IoT connectivity from the factory   

With the "MECC" offer, Make Everything Cellular Connected, connectivity is already pre-installed in products such as robotic lawnmowers, kitchen appliances or smart bikes. It is only activated when needed. To this end, Deutsche Telekom has a new offer for manufacturers in cooperation with partners. The hardware is installed directly in production: An IoT module with integrated SIM and connectivity enables stable data usage that is reduced to a minimum. This greatly simplifies the connection of connected products with cellular connectivity. For manufacturers, there are new service options for remote maintenance or status messages. The main advantage of this solution lies in the low module prices, which allows manufacturers to equip products with standby connectivity. There is no full cost for active connections. And there is no need for time-consuming retrofitting.

"The Internet of Things is getting an essential upgrade: It has never been easier to connect devices. We equip them with the necessary basic supply directly in the production process", says Dennis Nikles, Managing Director of Deutsche Telekom IoT GmbH. "For developers and industry, this is a milestone that revolutionizes the path from production to commissioning."

Integrated SIM with standby connectivity

Telekom's nuSIM eliminates the need to deal with physical SIM cards. It shifts the SIM functionality from the physical SIM card directly to the chipset. This saves space. At the same time, the nuSIM is very energy-efficient. A completely digital process stores the data of the nuSIM during production.

Connectivity can already be activated with the so-called "Heartbeat" tariff when the product is delivered. It also supports device status messages and remote configuration from day one. Alternatively, the product can be activated in a "Dormant" tariff, which allows a simple connectivity test of the product to be carried out during production. Deutsche Telekom offers this innovative connectivity solution in various packages at graduated hardware prices. Standby connectivity can be activated on the module upon delivery. Depending on your business needs, you can then upgrade to an IoT Business LPWA data plan of your choice. Standby connectivity is available per device from 10 euros per year. For details, see https://iot.telekom.com/en/networks-tariffs-overview.

The advantages at a glance:

Manufacturers choose from IoT modules from leading providers - with Telekom Embedded Connectivity and integrated nuSIM.

Reduced economic risk: Required hardware can already be installed in mass production. Connection costs only arise when connectivity is activated.

Learn and optimize from user behaviour via data insights: Companies can subsequently supplement their product with new service-based offers for their customers.

Flexible upgrade: The networked device automatically receives new services from the manufacturer and automatically adjusts data usage and the corresponding data tariff accordingly.

Deutsche Telekom at the Mobile World Congress from 3-3-2025 to 3-6-2025

Deutsche Telekom, Nordic Semiconductor and PSsystec will present “MECC - Make Everything Cellular Connected ” on Wednesday, March 5, at 10 a.m. on the Telekom stage (Hall 3, Stand 3M31).



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For more information on the individual topics, please visit www.telekom.com/mwc-special .



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Experience our products and services live. You will find Deutsche Telekom in Hall 3, Booth 3M31. We look forward to seeing you. All events will be streamed live. Further information on the program and events of the stage: https://mwc.telekom.com/2025

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