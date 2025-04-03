Deutsche Telekom Deepens Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud

Deutsche Telekom announced today it has signed a long-term strategic agreement with Google Cloud, extending into 2030. The agreement focuses on cloud and AI integration for Deutsche Telekom’s IT, networks, and business applications, including the migration of its SAP landscape. Deutsche Telekom expects this partnership will enhance its operational efficiency, improve customer experiences, and ultimately lead technological innovation in the telecom industry.

Partnership for the data cloudification of Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom has chosen Google Cloud as its preferred partner for moving key business areas to the cloud, including modernizing and scaling data and AI applications that are significantly contributing to the company's digital transformation strategy. For example, Deutsche Telekom recently announced it has partnered with Google Cloud to build its One Data Ecosystem (ODE), a secure, AI-integrated platform that consolidates on-premises data systems, enhancing data processing speed and enabling advanced AI solutions while meeting regulatory requirements.

“Deutsche Telekom is becoming an AI-first company. By leveraging data and AI, we are improving agility and optimizing digital solutions across all our business entities, software engineering, and customer interfaces to deliver superior experiences for our customers. Our collaboration with Google Cloud further strengthens these efforts, driving innovation and efficiency. Examples like Deutsche Telekom’s core SAP systems migrating to GCP or the MyMagenta app using Google’s Gemini Multimodal Live API, highlight the strength of our partnership. We look forward to expanding our collaboration further”, says Stefan Schloter, CIO Europe at Deutsche Telekom.

Advancing digitalization is creating ever-larger amounts of data that need to be efficiently analyzed and used to enhance customer experience, services and network insights. Deutsche Telekom sees Google Cloud as the ideal platform for meeting these challenges while maintaining the highest security and data protection standards. The company's goal is to use innovative cloud technologies to develop new business models and further improve existing business processes.

“Communications service providers are increasingly looking to the cloud to further develop service offerings and drive innovation, flexibility, and growth”, explains Marianne Janik, VP, EMEA North, Google Cloud. “We look forward to collaborating with Deutsche Telekom to help the company further develop innovative solutions that provide enhanced experiences for end users.”

Transforming the Deutsche Telekom SAP landscape

Another key component of the partnership is the migration of Deutsche Telekom's SAP estate to the cloud, a project named SAP2SKY. Google Cloud's scalable infrastructure and deep partnership with SAP provides the ideal platform for this project, giving Deutsche Telekom the necessary tools to improve business processes and better adapt to change. This strategic program will enable Deutsche Telekom to centralize and modernize its SAP estate to improve scalability, operational flexibility, efficiency, and compliance - underpinning Deutsche Telekom’s commitment to a unified, future-ready IT infrastructure that meets the evolving needs of its customers.

Google Cloud Vertex AI for telco innovation

With the expanded partnership, Deutsche Telekom will increasingly leverage Vertex AI, Google Cloud's unified developer platform to develop, deploy and scale AI applications and initiatives using Google’s latest Gemini models. The improved computing power and analytical capabilities will offer Deutsche Telekom the opportunity to tap into new market potential and respond with even more agility to customer needs. This will help Deutsche Telekom to develop new products faster and deliver customized customer experiences in real time. Some recent examples of Deutsche Telekom’s innovation:

AI for Autonomous Networks

Announced at Mobile World Congress 2025, Deutsche Telekom and Google Cloud are collaborating to accelerate autonomous network operations through the development of a network AI agent. Built using Gemini Vertex AI, the agent can analyze network behavior, detect performance issues, and implement corrective actions to improve network reliability, reduce operational costs, and enhance customer experiences. As telecom networks become increasingly complex, traditional rule-based automation falls short in addressing real-time challenges. Agentic AI uses large language models (LLMs) and advanced reasoning frameworks to create intelligent agents that can collaborate in a human-like manner, detecting network anomalies and executing self-healing actions to optimize network performance for the benefit of the customers.

Announced at Mobile World Congress 2025, Deutsche Telekom and Google Cloud are collaborating to accelerate autonomous network operations through the development of a network AI agent. Built using Gemini Vertex AI, the agent can analyze network behavior, detect performance issues, and implement corrective actions to improve network reliability, reduce operational costs, and enhance customer experiences. As telecom networks become increasingly complex, traditional rule-based automation falls short in addressing real-time challenges. Agentic AI uses large language models (LLMs) and advanced reasoning frameworks to create intelligent agents that can collaborate in a human-like manner, detecting network anomalies and executing self-healing actions to optimize network performance for the benefit of the customers. Understanding the world with Magenta AI

Also recently showcased at Mobile World Congress, when integrated in the MyMagenta consumer app, Google’s Gemini Multimodal Live API makes AI a seamless and intuitive part of daily life, providing Magenta customers contextually relevant assistance when needed. For example, when on the go, MyMagenta app users can translate conversations in real time, or translate written text from signs, menus, and other documents, just by looking at them through a device’s camera. Google’s Gemini Multimodal Live API enables natural, human-like voice conversations where users can interrupt the model at any time.

The model's video understanding capability expands ways to communicate, enabling you to share camera input or screencasts and ask questions about them.

About Google Cloud:

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

About Deutsche Telekom : Deutsche Telekom Group profile