Next-Gen eCall: Industry tests vehicle emergency call equipment in the Telekom network

From 10 to 13 June 2025, the "Next Generation eCall Plugtests 2025" will take place in Bonn. In the event of an accident, vehicles automatically send an emergency call via eCall via mobile networks. The event, organised by the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI), will allow to verify the interoperability of the various components that form part of the European Next Generation Emergency Communication system.

The current tests are intended to ensure the interoperability between in-vehicle systems and the emergency call centers so that the emergency call service will also work over modern mobile networks with 4G/LTE today - and 5G in the future. At the event, automotive OEMs as well as suppliers of the in-vehicle systems and suppliers of emergency call center equipment will first validate the implementations in the 4G/LTE network.

Deutsche Telekom is hosting the event and making its mobile network available for the tests. The Deutsche Telekom network has been ready for Next Generation Emergency Call (NG eCall) since December 2023. Since then, suppliers of on-board electronics, automotive OEMs and equipment suppliers for emergency call centers have been using the network for their own tests. Now they are jointly validating the interoperabilty of their systems in Deutsche Telekom's live network.

The event is attracting great interest from vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers internationally, as the technical foundations for the previous eCall systems are gradually being switched off in more and more countries. In addition to the various automotive ecosystem players taking part in the tests, the other German mobile network operators are also invited to participate. This should make it possible to extend the tests to components in the other mobile networks.

The four-day test marathon is organised by the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI), the authoritative European standardization institute for telecommunications, with the support of ETSI TC MSG (Mobile Standards Group), TC EMTEL (Emergency Telecommunications) and EENA (The European Emergency Number Association). The European Commission and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) are providing support for the financing.

Background

Since April 2018, a so-called eCall system has been mandatory for all new vehicle models. The automatic emergency call system prescribed by the European Union is now technically outdated. With the Next Generation Emergency Call (NG eCall), it is getting a future-proof update.

NG eCall transmits the data via LTE in the first step and also establishes a voice connection to the vehicle via the commercial 4G network. LTE is very widespread in Europe and offers a large network coverage. In the future, the system will also use 5G networks, whose coverage is growing rapidly throughout Europe.

From 1 January 2026, all cars that are to be launched on the market in Europe must be equipped with the new eCall devices. This is the only way they can obtain the necessary permit. One year later, this also applies to vehicles that already have the so-called type approval. All cars that roll off the production line from 01.01.2027 onwards must use NG eCall.

Benefits of NG eCall

The introduction of NG eCall offers a number of improvements. The call to the vehicle occupants is established much faster. The previous restrictions on the transmission of data will also be removed.

While the previous system can only transmit minimal amounts of data via 2G, high-performance connections will be possible in the future. Overall, NG eCall offers great potential for further improvements.

If, for example, the occupants' smartphones are integrated into the emergency call transmission, rescue workers can contact those affected directly at any time - even if the passengers have left the vehicle after an accident.

Another option is the transmission of live images from the vehicle or the possibility of transmitting the health data of the occupants with their consent. These additions would allow emergency call centers to assess the situation more precisely, allowing emergency services to provide assistance faster and more effectively.

The introduction of the new emergency call generation was long awaited, was urgently needed. Until April 2024, vehicle manufacturers were still obliged to install the technically obsolete 2G technology (GSM) or 3G (UMTS), some of which have already been switched off in many countries. The background to the requirement was the particularly good network coverage compared to 4G/LTE at the time. However, due to the rapid expansion of new mobile networks, the updating of the requirements is absolutely necessary. In this way, the advantages of modern technology can finally help accident victims more quickly and effectively in emergency situations.

The technology has been available throughout Telekom Deutschland's network since the end of 2023. If necessary, it will be activated regionally for testing.

In the test regions, the network then transmits the so-called NG eCall Broadcast indicator. It informs the vehicle's on-board electronics about the capabilities of the network. This is how the vehicle knows that the NG eCall is ready.

In the event of an accident, the activation of the on-board electronics automatically generates an NG eCall with IMS-based emergency call signaling. In addition to basic data such as the accident location coordinates, multimedia data can also be transmitted via the mobile network.

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