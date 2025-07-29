Up to 500 Mbps – Fixed and Mobile Combined

Even without a fiber-optic connection, Deutsche Telekom customers can now use speeds of up to 500 Mbit/s with MagentaZuhause Hybrid XXL. Deutsche Telekom is once again speeding up its fixed-network connections and will be offering innovative hybrid solutions for fast and fail-safe Internet from August 1. With the new MagentaZuhause Hybrid plans, speeds of up to 500 Mbps for download and 50 Mbps for upload are possible.

In addition, connections with download speeds of 16 Mbps or 50 Mbps with Hybrid can deliver up to 100 Mbps almost nationwide. For an optimal television experience, the hybrid plans can be combined with the MagentaTV Smart television offering.

Fast and secure: Fixed network and mobile communications combined

With Hybrid, the router automatically switches on the bandwidth of the mobile network if data could be transmitted faster than the landline allows. For example, when the whole family surfs the Internet and large amounts of data are transferred during streaming or gaming. Hybrid also offers more speed in the home office. The combination of two networks also makes Internet outages almost impossible: If the landline is impaired, you automatically continue to surf and make calls via the mobile network. Deutsche Telekom thus always offers a stable and reliable connection.

5G for the home network with Deutsche Telekom's hardware duo

To take advantage of the hybrid network, the Speedport Smart 4 router and a 5G receiver are used. The weatherproof 5G receiver is attached to the exterior façade or a window, for example. This is where it receives the signals of the 5G network best. A flat network cable that is simply placed through the window frame connects it to the router. The Speedport Smart 4 then automatically sets up at the Telekom landline connection. The installation is simple and can be carried out by yourself - alternatively, Deutsche Telekom offers an installation service for an extra charge. The 5G receiver uses the 5G mobile network in addition to conventional 4G/LTE.

Secure promotional prices until September 30, 2025

If you book by the end of September, routers and 5G receivers are available free of charge for the first three months and then at a permanently reduced promotional price of 7.95 euros per month. Individually, the Speedport Smart 4 router costs 6.95 euros per month or a one-time fee of 189.99 euros. The 5G receiver is available monthly for 7.95 euros or a one-time fee of 359.99 euros. Existing customers who have already rented a Speedport Smart 4 can switch to the router and 5G receiver package at any time. The hybrid plans cost 9.95 euros per month for new customers in the first three months, regardless of the tariff selected. After that, the same conditions apply as for the comparable DSL tariff.

Hybrid plans with up to 500 Mbps

The MagentaZuhause Hybrid plans are available in the same speed classes as the DSL plans and under the same conditions. There is no surcharge compared to the comparable fixed-line tariff.

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